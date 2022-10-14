Five women candidates standing for election to city council this November met with members of the community at a dedicated event this week.
Enterprising Women Whyalla hosted its Whyalla Women Candidates evening on Thursday October 13. The event at the Sundowner Hotel was attended by around 60 people.
Key issues raised by candidates and members of the community included housing shortages, green hydrogen, tourism, small business, aged care and disability services and youth opportunities.
Five of the eight women standing for election were able to attend the event. These were Sandra Walsh, Sharon Todd, Amanda Kelly, Fiona Moellner and Jane Owens. Each candidate was individually given five minutes to share their background and make their case to voters.
Candidates and event organisers also encouraged the community to "get out and vote", citing that voter participation in council elections averages around 30 per cent.
In addition to conventional postal ballots which will start arriving at red city homes from Friday October 14, telephone voting is available for the first time this year for people with impaired vision or residents travelling out-of-state.
Voting is not compulsory in council elections, but is strongly encouraged by the Local Government Association, Electoral Commission South Australia and local councils.
"Voting is about people having a say in the matters that concern them. That's the type of thing we were pushing," Bernadette Abraham from Enterprising Women said.
Candidates present at the evening had backgrounds in fields like tourism, aged care, tertiary education and child protection.
"It was good for people to talk to [the candidates] one-on-one. And it was good for the candidates to meet a different group of people that they may not necessarily come into contact with as well," Ms Abraham said.
The event was the first time many of the candidates had met each other.
"It was a network for women and providing a safe environment for them to come and talk about themselves and seek people's support," Ms Abraham said, adding that gender equality was important to "bring a different dimension to the council."
"A good balanced council as far as I'm concerned is; people with experience, new people; male, female; business, community."
Many attendees and candidates stayed on at the Sundowner Hotel after the forum, continuing their conversations about local issues over a casual dinner.
Ms Abraham had a simple message for Whyalla women ahead of the election.
"Vote! Get out there and vote."
Ballots will be mailed out to all those who are eligible to vote between Friday October 14 and Thursday October 20, 2022. Voting will close at 5pm on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Scrutiny and count will begin 9am Saturday November 12.
The proportion of candidates vying for councillor seats in Whyalla is the highest for the major centres on the Eyre Peninsula, with 10 candidates contesting nine seats in Port Lincoln and 13 contesting nine seats in Port Augusta.
