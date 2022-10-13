Whyalla City Council has renewed its call to the community to nominate the red city's "quiet achievers" for 2023 Citizen of the Year Awards.
Whyalla Mayor Clare McLaughlin said it was important to recognise individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the community, not only throughout 2022, but also across a number of years.
Nominations for the 2023 Citizen of the Year Awards are now open, featuring four categories, with the citizen, young citizen, senior citizen, and community service awards to be presented. The awards are part of Australia Day celebrations each year.
Last year Whyalla's Citizen of the Year Award winners included:
"The Citizen of the Year Awards are special, it's the time that we get to publicly recognise and thank the people who give so much to our community," Mayor McLaughlin said.
"Often the people who receive these awards are members of our community who generally don't seek recognition, they are the quiet achievers, the people who do what they do and make a difference for the love of it, so it's vitally important that others in the community take the time to put their names forward and nominate them.'
A council statement said it was time to recognise those who give their "heart and soul" for the "betterment of Whyalla."
Nomination forms are available online at the website and from council's Civic Building on Darling Terrace, and the Whyalla Public Library.
Nominations close at 5pm on Wednesday, 30 November 2022.
