Whyalla City Council renews call for community to nominate outstanding citizens

Updated October 13 2022 - 8:42am, first published 8:30am
Mayor Clare McLaughlin, Member for Giles Eddie Hughes and Whyallas Citizen of the Year Award Recipients from 2022. Picture supplied.

Whyalla City Council has renewed its call to the community to nominate the red city's "quiet achievers" for 2023 Citizen of the Year Awards.

