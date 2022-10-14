Whyalla News

'Unmissable night at the theatre': African musical The Deep North comes to Whyalla

TT
By Tristan Tobin
October 14 2022 - 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a sellout season at the 2021 Adelaide Fringe Festival, a first-of-its-kind African Australian musical is coming to Whyalla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.