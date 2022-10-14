'Unmissable night at the theatre': African musical The Deep North comes to Whyalla

After a sellout season at the 2021 Adelaide Fringe Festival, a first-of-its-kind African Australian musical is coming to Whyalla.
The Deep North will play at Middleback Arts Centre on the October 29 for one night only, combining hip hop, afro-beat, R'n'B, installation art, animation, theatre and multimedia to tell a coming of age story unique to South Australia's African diaspora.
Featuring Triple J RnB singer Elsy Wameyo and renowned Adelaide MC Stephen Tongun and playwright Matt Hawkins (Frank Forbes and the Yahoo Boy) The Deep North tells the story of Jasmine Mutesa who has to choose between a scholarship at one of Adelaide's most prestigious schools and keeping her family from falling apart in Port Augusta. It is an entertaining and empowering story about finding your voice and the meaning of home.
"The fusion of past and present is a key aspect; the multimedia segments of the show aim to expose audiences to the historical context of several countries within the African continent, whilst the 'story' is set in contemporary South Australia," Director Matt Hawkins said.
The story and themes of the show stem from the experiences of a founding cast member in the production.
"The story originated with Pontsho Nthupi, one of the original cast members who was brought up in Port Augusta after migrating from South Africa. She spoke of the difficulties and rewards of negotiating the African Australian experience in the regions, the sense of isolation and cultural challenges, but also the warmth of the people and eventual acceptance," Mr Hawkins said.
"The contrasts and similarities between lower Flinders landscape and Ugandan highlands are part of the design of the show."
Presented by South Australian Playwrights Theatre, a company committed to new theatrical work from the state's diverse voices, The Deep North is the first production of its kind in Australia.
"It is important for us to provide an opportunity for African Australians to see themselves on stage and to present the rich and diverse stories of the African diaspora," Mr Hawkins said.
"The challenges of living across two, or more, countries and the development of hybrid cultures will be something to reflect upon and ultimately celebrate during the performance."
Mr Hawkins has worked as a playwright, screenwriter and TV producer in Ghana and Uganda and has also written extensively for theatre, film and TV in Australia. He worked intensively with the project's key artists through 2020 as well as composer James Bannah Jr to create a relevant and powerful piece of musical theatre.
His experiences working in the arts in Africa have been woven into The Deep North, alongside those of African cast members, Mr Hawkins said.
"In Uganda I lived and worked in the village of Wakiiso, situated within the killing fields of the Luwera triangle. In this district was the bloodiest fighting between incumbent dictator Milton Obote and revolutionary Yoweri Museveni in 1986. The kids I taught had seen incredible bloodshed and trauma. In spite of this they were the most positive and welcoming community I have ever been a part of."
"This youthful spirit of hope and resilience was inspiring. I experienced a similar thing with the young African Australian community here in South Australia. They had come from refugee camps and trauma but were now doing amazing work in music, the arts, sport and their communities."
Country Arts SA Chief Executive Anthony Peluso added, "To have the South Australian African community present their visually striking and profoundly beautiful story on our regional stages is a very special moment for us. This performance incorporates so many elements of African art. It's mesmerising. The first theatre of its kind in our state and featuring tremendous talent, The Deep North is a moving and yet upbeat story - an unmissable night at the theatre."
A preview of some of the music from the performance is available on Director Matt Hawkins' Soundcloud.
