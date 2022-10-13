CSIRO launches research program to de-carbonise steel and agriculture sectors

Australia's national science agency has launched a new research program to help Australia's regions and hard-to-abate industries like agriculture and steel transform and accelerate towards a low emissions economy.
An initial $90 million will be invested in CSIRO's Towards Net Zero program, a large-scale scientific and collaborative research initiative bringing together research, industry, government, and communities aims to help Australia's hardest to abate sectors halve their emissions by 2035.
The Whyalla Steelworks produces around 1.2 million tonnes of steel each year, and is Whyalla's largest employer. A World Steel Association report found each ton of steel produced in 2018 produced an average 1.85 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equating to about eight per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions.
Announcing the Mission today, CSIRO Chief Executive Dr Larry Marshall said transitioning these industries is not just about using new technology to solve a global problem, but deliberately turning that problem into new economic growth by building national capability and reimagining how we live and work.
"Our hard-to-abate industries like resources and agriculture are critical Australian advantages and are deeply embedded into the fabric of our regions - regions that our country is built on," Dr Marshall said.
"So, our Mission must be co-developed not just with those in the hard to abate industries, but also in partnership with their communities to understand the impacts and opportunities arising from new science-enabled technologies and ways of doing business.
"The transformation of these hard to abate industries and regions is critical to our nation's future prosperity, and Australian science will ensure no one gets left behind in this enormous transition. Every Australian is part of the journey to net zero."
The Towards Net Zero Mission will help Australia respond to the multiple challenges facing our regions as we work to achieve our net zero ambitions and will:
"The transition to net zero is underway and gaining pace across Australia. We see industry starting to transform itself, setting goals and testing technology," Dr Michael Battaglia, Towards Net Zero Mission Lead said.
