CSIRO launches research program to de-carbonise steel and agriculture sectors

Updated October 13 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:01am
Steel has been a carbon-intensive industry in the past. Picture supplied.

Australia's national science agency has launched a new research program to help Australia's regions and hard-to-abate industries like agriculture and steel transform and accelerate towards a low emissions economy.

