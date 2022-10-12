Whyalla's new visitor information centre pod on the foreshore has received strong attendance since it opened, council has said.
Whyalla City Council opened the pod on September 30 to welcome visitors ahead of the school and summer holidays.
The pod makes tourist and visitor information more accessible to those on the foreshore. It operates in addition to the existing visitor information centre on the Lincoln Highway next to the HMAS Whyalla.
"The Visitor Information Centre Pod, located at the Foreshore, had a great official opening weekend with over 250 people - both locals and visitors to the city - popping in while enjoying the weather and our beautiful foreshore," a council spokesperson said.
The pod is open Fridays to Mondays from 12pm to 4pm. Council has said opening hours may be brought forward depending on demand over spring and summer.
The pod offers tourist information in addition to retail items including hats, and cuttlefish and jetty merchandise. It also sells ice-creams for those strolling the foreshore in the warmer months.
"[Pod] staff sold plenty of ice creams, hats and cuttlefish and jetty merchandise, which all proved popular across the weekend," a council spokesperson said.
