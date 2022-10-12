Whyalla News

Whyalla foreshore tourist information pod well attended since opening

TT
By Tristan Tobin
October 12 2022 - 6:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whyalla's new visitor information centre pod on the foreshore has received strong attendance since it opened, council has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.