Make sure you have enough food, water, medications and pet food for a week so you will not need to go out in a storm.

Be prepared for the possibility of power outages. Keep your mobile phone charged and make sure you have a torch and a battery-powered radio for emergency information.

Consider the safety of your pets and animals and make sure they will have protection and water.

If it is safe for you to do so, you should ensure drains and gutters are clear.

Ensure any garden furniture, play equipment or other loose items around your home are put away or securely fastened down.

Check weather forecasts regularly and listen to local radio for updates.