South Australian State Emergency Services issue severe weather warning for Flinders District

By Emma Heidenreich
Updated October 12 2022 - 3:34am, first published 2:57am
The Bureau of Meteorology radar showing widespread rain and concentrated heavy rainfall in some areas across South Australia. Satelite time 1:34pm.

Flash flooding due to localised heavy rainfalls has been forecast for the Flinders District and South Australian State Emergency Services have warned flood waters may rise very quickly and present a risk to creek systems and roads throughout the region.

