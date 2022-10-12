Flash flooding due to localised heavy rainfalls has been forecast for the Flinders District and South Australian State Emergency Services have warned flood waters may rise very quickly and present a risk to creek systems and roads throughout the region.
A cold front and low-pressure system is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall from Wednesday, bringing renewed flood risks.
Flying debris, falling trees and downed powerlines as well as minor structural damage is possible.
South Australian State Emergency Services have issued the following advice -
What you should do:
What you should NOT do:
