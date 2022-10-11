Whyalla News

'The main thing is the love': Whyalla's Copperhouse Court marks 30th anniversary

By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:36am, first published 5:17am
Cooperhouse Court residents and one volunteer. Left to right, Sheree Mahar, Roma Hancock, volunteer pianist Kay Golding and Mollie Smale. Picture supplied.

Copperhouse Court residents and volunteers gathered this week to mark the residential aged care provider's 30th anniversary.

