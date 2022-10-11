Copperhouse Court residents and volunteers gathered this week to mark the residential aged care provider's 30th anniversary.
Celebrations focused on past and current volunteers' enduring contribution to the lives of the home's residents. The Flinders Avenue care home started under Kindred Living and is now part of Helping Hand.
"On October 10, 1992, Copperhouse Court in Whyalla was opened, thanks to the support of volunteers who recognised the need to provide high-quality, local aged care services," Helping Hand CEO Chris Stewart said.
Copperhouse Court would not have opened without the fundraising and support of a dedicated group of volunteers, Mr Stewart said, adding that volunteers knew their ageing friends and relatives needed out-of-home care and support within their own community which was not otherwise available at the time.
Today the home has accomodation for 56 aged care residents.
"Over the years, volunteers have spent thousands of hours at Copperhouse Court, whether it be... with singalongs... Christmas and Easter... Melbourne Cup and grand finals [or just] celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and other milestones," Mr Stewart said.
Country spirit and a sense of community were important in helping make Copperhouse Court a success, Mr Stewart said.
"Volunteers are an essential part of our community and care deeply about residents. They are the unsung heroes who give their time freely and generously as part of our close-knit team."
"We thank them for 30 years of dedication and for being shining lights for residents at Copperhouse Court."
Volunteers
Kay Golding has been volunteering her time to play piano at Copperhouse Court singalongs for 15 years. She said she was happy to give up her time to enrich the residents' lives.
"I love it and I love the residents and I enjoy playing the piano for them and getting a smile from them."
"I play 40s, 50s and 60s music mainly. They sing and I play. War songs and modern ones. All the old songs that they've grown up with."
"It's amazing, even the dementia patients who don't sing, their hands go and their feet go and the get big smiles on their faces. They recognise the music. They come to life."
Ms Golding has also spent time compiling a history of events and residents at Copperhouse Court. Before Ms Golding took up piano duties, Rita Hall played piano at Copperhouse for years until her death in 2004.
Lorraine Burns was on the Copperhouse Court Ladies Auxiliary from 1992 to 2008, regularly volunteering for singalongs on Mondays, as well as Melbourne Cups and birthdays.
"We had a lot of fun. Really a lot of fun."
Ms Burns' mother was a resident at Copperhouse and its predecessor facility from 1989 until her death in 1996. After that, Ms Burns continued visiting Copperhouse once or twice a week.
"I still wanted to go on being a volunteer," Ms Burns said.
"Over the years we've done some ridiculous things really, like dressups. You make a fool of yourself, or you feel like you do, but if we could make them laugh, well that was our main objective."
When asked to reflect on the relationships she formed with volunteers and residents during her 25 years volunteering at Copperhouse, Ms Burns got "a bit teary."
"The main thing is the love."
"We had a lovely lot of people that helped, Dotty Long and Margie Burns and Shirley Murphy. They were old people looking after old people, and they had so much energy."
Now 80, Ms Burns has been unable to volunteer at Copperhouse since 2018 due to health reasons, but she said former Copperhouse Ladies Auxiliary members still catch up once a month, despite the auxiliary officially disbanding in 2008.
"We have 10 or 12 come to lunch most months. We're all still friends."
