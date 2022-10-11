This year, Philip and Annette Zubrinich celebrate their 46th Wedding Anniversary - a pairing marked with gratitude for and service to the community.
"Annette and I have travelled and met people worldwide who've benefited from living in Whyalla," Phil said.
Phil was born at Whyalla Hospital in 1953 to Max and Mavis Zubrinich, third-generation Croatian migrants who arrived in Australia around 1889.
"I was named after Prince Philip," Phil laughs.
Annette was born in Burra but moved to Whyalla in 1962 at four years of age, where she attended Fisk and McRitchie Primary Schools.
"I graduated in year eleven and worked as a secretary for Amscol Ice Cream and did a little child-minding," Annette said.
"Then I met Phil," she laughs.
Phil attended Edward John Eyre High School and later completed an apprenticeship as a Mechanical Technician with BHP.
Early on, Phil developed an interest in the YMCA and enjoyed camping, gymnastics and basketball.
"I remember I was six or seven years old when a neighbour's son asked if I would like to join the YMCA. Not many parents had cars back in those days and it was a long walk, so it was nice to have a buddy to go with," Phil said.
Phil believes the early days at the YMCA taught him the importance of leadership and friendship, values that have carried him and his family through the harder times.
In 2000, BHP decided to split from OneSteel (Arrium Limited), the largest steelworks plant and the biggest employer in the region at the time.
That was a very unknown time for many of us," Phil said. "People did not know if they would keep their jobs or not.- Phil Zubrinich.
Phil also has YMCA to thank for introducing him to the love of his life, Annette.
"My sister's boyfriend was part of the YMCA, so that's how I met Phil," Annette said.
"A lot of us in that group ended up marrying and we still keep in touch over dinner, some of us have dropped off the radar though," Phil laughs.
When asked what it was about Phil specifically, Annette said they have very similar values.
I'm not really sure what it was, we just clicked.- Annette Zubrinich.
"We were both very passionate about voluntary work and serving the community," Annette said.
Since then, Phil and Annette have volunteered, fostered children, hosted exchange students and held long term memberships with YMCA, Rotary and Whyalla Surf Life Saving Club, where Annette is currently serving her fourth consecutive year as Club President.
"We have four children - Michael, Leanne, Melissa and Naomi, eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild" she said.
"I started volunteering at the local school when Naomi was little, she used to come along with me, poor kid" Annette laughs.
"We actually have five children now, we have been fostering children for sixteen years and our little ratbag Charlie started as a foster child but is one of the family now, so we've become parents again," Annette laughs.
After years of voluntary work at Whyalla Town Primary School, Annette completed her Certificate III in Early Childhood Education in 2014 and now works as a teacher.
"We love Whyalla, it is a wonderful place to live and we have a lot to be grateful to the town for... We wouldn't live anywhere else," Phil said.
