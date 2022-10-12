Discover what's on in Whyalla, districts

WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Tuesday, October 18, 27 Field St, Whyalla Playford, each Tuesday for over 55s, bingo starts 10.15am, then lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, heating and cooling, for information 0429 049 676.
SPRING INTO ART
Whyalla Art Group Exhibition
Friday, October 21, 5 Darling Terrace, 6.30pm-8.30pm; opening night of vibrant Spring Exhibition, runs until November 19.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY
Whyalla Scouts Open Day
Saturday, October 22, 10.30am to 1.30pm, Rozee Street Scout Hall; Come and celebrate 100 years of Scouting in Whyalla at hall open day, including opening of time capsule at 11am. Food available.
TANTALISE TASTEBUDS
Food & Wine Tasting Evening
Saturday, October 22, Whyalla RSL, 77 Essington Lewis Ave, 7.30pm; RSL fundraiser, $70pp, RSVP Ellen 0417 805 257 by October 19; tickets through eventbrite.com.au
BARBECUE DELIGHT
Lions Club fundraiser
Saturday, October 22, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers.
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo Fun
Monday, October 24 (every Monday night), Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities available, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League.
PARENTING CIRCLE
Circle of Security Parenting
Thursday, October 27, Whyalla Public Library, Free 8-week Gowrie program to assist parents to build stronger relationships with their children, creche available, bookings call Carmen on 0481 441 122.
GET TOGETHER
Puddy Family Reunion
Saturday, October 29, Courthoure Museum, 13 Stuart St, Melrose, 9am-4pm, $5 includes museum visit, tea/coffee and a treat, for full weekend itinerary - Deb Wise, 0402 254 994 or familyresearch1845@gmail.com
TIME TO REMINISCE
Reunion: Custom Credit and CAGA Finance companies
Saturday, October 29, Strathmore Hotel, North Tce, Adelaide, contact Richard Hall 0408 272 070 for details.
SCOUTING SUCCESS
Whyalla Scout Group Barbecue
Saturday, October 29, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; enjoy some barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup
