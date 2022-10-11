State government signs deal accelerate hydrogen development with global businesses

The state government has signed a deal to accelerate the development of South Australia's hydrogen industry in co-operation with global businesses.
After high-level meetings on Monday, the Premier's Office announced a Statement Co-operation signed by the state government and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Marubeni, and Australia's Santos and H2U.
"I hope throughout this trip I will be able to secure additional signatures as we build a groundswell of momentum behind South Australia's hydrogen agenda," South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas said.
The Statement of Co-operation sets out the commitment of the South Australian government and industry partners to work together to accelerate the development of South Australia's hydrogen economy and fast track the global transition to clean energy.
A statement from the Premier's Office said the The Statement of Co-operation had objectives including:
"It is outstanding that some of the biggest and most innovative companies in the Australian and Japanese markets have signed a Statement of Co-operation with us," Mr Malinauskas said.
"I am here in Japan to send a clear message: South Australia is open for business and we are ambitious about hydrogen."
Separate from the Japan co-operation deal, a range of hydrogen and clean energy projects have already been slated for Whyalla, Port Pirie and Port Augusta in the coming years.
