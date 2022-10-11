Whyalla News

State government signs deal accelerate hydrogen development with global businesses

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 11 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SA Premier Peter Malinauskas was part of a trade mission to Japan this week. Picture by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS.

The state government has signed a deal to accelerate the development of South Australia's hydrogen industry in co-operation with global businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.