Extra state government funding to fight spring and summer locust outbreaks

The extra funding will go towards surveillance to locate the emerging populations, conducted by Field Teams with four-wheel drives, trailers and motorbikes and supported by a rapid surveillance team ferried to remote locations by helicopter. It will also fund a State Control Centre at PIRSA Glenside and Local Control Centre at Orroroo CFS, as well as associated chemicals and an aerial spray operator (fixed wing plane) to be on standby for any required locust control.

