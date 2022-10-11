Extra state government funding to fight spring and summer locust outbreaks

The state government will provide $1.6 million in funding to fight expected locusts outbreaks in the Upper North and Flinders Ranges and Upper Eyre Peninsula pastoral areas this spring and summer.
The announcement follows a statement from PIRSA last week urging farmers and landowners across the Flinders Ranges and Eyre Peninsula regions to be on the lookout for Australian Plague Locusts this spring.
South Australia's field crop and horticulture industries are worth $4.19 billion.
"While locust populations are not predicted to reach the high outbreak levels experienced in 2010, there is some uncertainty in predicting the scale of the 2022 spring populations and the subsequent damage," Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Clare Scriven said.
The extra funding will go towards surveillance to locate the emerging populations, conducted by Field Teams with four-wheel drives, trailers and motorbikes and supported by a rapid surveillance team ferried to remote locations by helicopter. It will also fund a State Control Centre at PIRSA Glenside and Local Control Centre at Orroroo CFS, as well as associated chemicals and an aerial spray operator (fixed wing plane) to be on standby for any required locust control.
"Due to favourable seasonal conditions and evidence of locusts migrating from remote parts of South Australia and the eastern states last Autumn before laying eggs, it's important these measures are in place to control the potential outbreak when those eggs hatch," Minister Scriven said.
Effective response to locust outbreaks is a responsibility shared by landowners and PIRSA. Landowners are responsible for controlling locusts on their own properties and reporting sightings of significant locust populations to PIRSA.
PIRSA assists landowners by conducting surveillance in the more remote pastoral areas and conducting strategic aerial insecticide control where locusts are identified in large populations considered beyond the normal control of a landowner, and where populations reach target sizes such that PIRSA control provides an identified benefit in locust population reduction.
Sightings of significant Australian Plague Locust Activity should be reported to PIRSA through the Emergency Plant Pest Hotline (1800 084 881) or through the Locust Locator at www.pir.sa.gov.au/locusts.
"I'm very pleased that the State Government is investing $1.6 million to protect our grain producers during what is expected to be one of the largest yields the industry has see," Minister Scriven said.
