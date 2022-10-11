Whyalla News

Extra state government funding to fight spring and summer locust outbreaks

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 11 2022 - 3:13am, first published 12:14am
The state government will provide $1.6 million in funding to fight expected locusts outbreaks in the Upper North and Flinders Ranges and Upper Eyre Peninsula pastoral areas this spring and summer.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

