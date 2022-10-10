Whyalla News

Pennant season starts at Whyalla Bowling Club with competitions from Whyalla to Wilmington

By Emma Heidenreich
Updated October 11 2022 - 2:11am, first published October 10 2022 - 6:36am
Consistency singles winner and new bowler, Allan Grant. Picture supplied

The Spencer Gulf Bowling Association pennant season began on Saturday October 8 and although numbers are declining in the sport, Whyalla Bowling Club remains cautiously optimistic that upcoming events and competitions will draw fresh faces to the club.

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

