The Spencer Gulf Bowling Association pennant season began on Saturday October 8 and although numbers are declining in the sport, Whyalla Bowling Club remains cautiously optimistic that upcoming events and competitions will draw fresh faces to the club.
"The bowls pennant season is held across Australia from October and is the largest and busiest competition for most bowl's clubs for the year," Whyalla Bowling Club President Mr David Bull said.
The Whyalla Bowling Club championship competitions have begun, with the championship fours to the grand final stage.
The pennant competition will continue until early April 2023 with twenty one minor round games and finals scheduled this season.
"We have eight first division sides and five second division sides competing from Whyalla, Port Augusta, Quorn and Wilmington bowling clubs," Mr Bull said.
"Although the Whyalla Bowling club's pennant numbers are down this season with only a first division team competing, the club's overall numbers remain consistent," he said.
"It's becoming difficult to get people to travel for championships [and] the championship competitions struggle to draw numbers as they are only open to full members," Mr Bull said.
A recent 'Come and Try Day' was successful in introducing more players and many members are now opting to play in an internal eighteen week home league competition which begins on October 14.
This competition is open to all full and social members with modified rules and playing conditions.
"Hopefully this will address the concerns of members who currently have difficulty with the time and travel commitment related to pennant bowls," Mr Bull said.
When you play bowls, the myth that the sport is only for the more mature in years is soon forgotten.- Mr Bull, Whyalla Bowling Club President.
The Whyalla Bowls Club has also recently concluded its consistency pairs and singles competition, which was open to all social and full members, both male and female, with increased numbers competing in the 2022-23 season.
The consistency pairs were played in early September, with Raelene Beaton and Paul Devlin defeating Maurice Miles and Mike Spies 108 to 82 points in the final and the consistency singles was won by new bowler Allan Grant, who defeated Lorraine Mills 100 to 90 points in a high standard final.
The Monday Night Social Bowls competition, 'Night Owls', will continue again this season with a sixteen week program to begin on November 7 and a practice night on October 31.
"The competition consists of fourteen teams of four players," Mr Bull said.
Championship pairs and singles are in the knockout minor round stage, with handicap pairs and singles still to be scheduled.
"We are very much a community club...In the last month the club hosted wedding receptions, wakes and birthdays... [the club] is open to anyone who would like to come and try the game of bowls in a very social and relaxed atmosphere," Mr Bull said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.