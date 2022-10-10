Increased funding for Foodbank in Whyalla over the next three years will provide an additional 20,000 meals to people in need in the community of Whyalla.
As the cost of living continues to impact vulnerable families across South Australia, Whyalla City Council has committed to an additional $5,000 in funding per year over the 2023-25 financial years.
The funding is allocated to fuel credits, with rising fuel prices putting strain on organisations like Foodbank to provide their services.
According to the Australian Council of Social Service, 6 in 10 families in Australia are eating less or reporting difficulties in affording medicines and other care due to skyrocketing living costs.
"At first, it was overwhelming to realise that I needed help buying groceries with my available funds," a Whyalla Food Hub client said.
"Grocery shopping is not nice. Inflation is out of control. So Foodbank is genuinely a financial lifesaver for me," the client said.
"Providing assistance to cover fuel costs will allow Foodbank to put more food on the tables for those in our community that need this service the most," Whyalla City Council CEO, Mr Justin Commons said.
"We recognise the importance of the work that Foodbank achieves, so we're keen to increase our commitment," Mr Commons said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.