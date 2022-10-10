Whyalla News

Whyalla City Council commits to ongoing extra funding for Foodbank over next three years

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
October 10 2022
Kane Lennon, Foodbank Regional Branch Manager Zoe Norman, Ninna W Michaelson, Catherine Woollatt, Whyalla City Council Community Service Coordinator Ann Ryan out the front of Foodbank Whyalla

Increased funding for Foodbank in Whyalla over the next three years will provide an additional 20,000 meals to people in need in the community of Whyalla.

