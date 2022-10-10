Increased funding for Foodbank over the next three years is set to provide an additional 20,000 meals to people in need in the community of Whyalla.
As the cost of living continues to impact vulnerable families across South Australia, the Whyalla City Council has committed to an additional $5000 in funding per year over the 2023-25 financial years.
What it means is the council will be supporting the Whyalla Foodbank with $10,000 in fuel credit over that time.
The funding is allocated to fuel credits, with rising fuel prices putting strains on organisations like Foodbank to provide their services.
Whyalla City Council chief executive officer Justin Commons said the Whyalla branch of Foodbank was a service that provided important assistance to people across the district.
"Providing assistance to cover fuel costs will allow Foodbank to put more food on the tables for those in our community that need this service the most," Mr Commons said.
"We recognise the importance of the work that Foodbank achieves, so we're keen to increase our commitment."
According to the Australian Council of Social Services, six in 10 families in Australia were eating less or reporting difficulties in affording medicines and other care due to skyrocketing living costs.
"At first, it was overwhelming to realise that I needed help buying groceries with my available funds," a Whyalla Food Hub client said.
"Grocery shopping is not nice. Inflation is out of control.
"So Foodbank is genuinely a financial lifesaver for me."
The Foodbank warehouse has been serving the city for 12 years, starting in February 2010, with the Food Hub opening in 2020.
Over the past financial year Whyalla's Foodbank has delivered enough food to provide hundreds of thousands of meals.
