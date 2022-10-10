Whyalla Surf Life Saving Club Tryouts held on the weekend, October 8-9 for five to 15 year-olds have proven to be a success.
According to Whyalla Surf Life Saving Club president Annette Zubrinich, two Whyalla families signed up to the club for the first time and multiple other enquiries for membership were made.
"The weather wasn't fantastic on the Saturday, but we did have a couple of new families come to try out and we are welcoming new or returning families to come and have a go at another tryout session if they are interested," Ms Zubrinich said.
The tryouts targeted juniors, 5-13 year-olds, and tots,5-7 year-olds to have a go at boarding, using the warning flags and other training.
"The really young ones are just encouraged to come and have a swim and see if they like it, but as they get older our cadets, the next level up from juniors, learn about water safety and basic first aid," Ms Zubrinich said.
"From 13 years old and up, kids are taught beach patrol skills and how to spot someone in the surf who may be in danger."
Surf Life Saving can also contribute to your SACE points when you achieve Bronze Medallion status and is an excellent way for kids to build their confidence in the water in a healthy and fun way.
The club also began patrolling the beach on Saturday and will continued every weekend and public holiday until Easter Monday, from 9am to 1pm.
For more information contact the club on 8645 3499 or email su49344@bigpond.net.au
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
