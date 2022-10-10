Scouts Whyalla is set to celebrate its 100-year anniversary with a time capsule, a stone-raising and a presentation of the Centenary Badge - all honouring generations of accomplishment from leaders and Scouts in the community of Whyalla.
For over a century, Scouts Whyalla has impacted the lives of young people. While the community of Whyalla has changed, Scouts remains a cornerstone for families and young people in the community.
Cubs Scout Leader Kathryn Carr said the 100th anniversary showed Scouts meant something in Whyalla.
"It shows how we have built a relationship with parents who were Scouts and now want their children to join," she said.
"I joined Scouts when I was sixteen. I learned leadership skills which put me in good stead for my career now in management," she said.
On May 25 1922, Reverend D E Sprigg led the first Scouts club in Whyalla.
Joey Scout Leader Dani Bristow said Scouts Whyalla originally comprised eight units, some with up to 60 members.
"Back then, we had groups such as Iron Monarch for 18 to 26 year-olds, the Fifth Whyalla Sea Scouts and the Whyalla Venturer's Unit for 15 to 18 year-olds," Bristow said.
"Over the years, we've seen our Scouts join thousands from around Australia at jamborees and adventure camps, which they've fundraised all on their own.
"Scouts helps kids with personal achievement and knowing you can achieve something if you put your mind to it makes you a better person."
To celebrate the centenary, the Scout Group is hosting an open day on Saturday, October 22, from 10.30am to 1.30pm, at the Rozee Street Scout Hall.
There will be free activities such as an obstacle course, learning to tie knots, campfire with damper and also a sausage sizzle for a gold coin donation.
The opening of a time capsule is scheduled for 11am.
"This event will be a demonstration and a recognition of the higher level achievements of some of our Scouts, including those who achieved the Queens' Scouts Honour Award in the nineties - the highest honour you can receive as a Scout," Ms Bristow said.
"The club and Scouts, in general, have changed a lot, Scouts still focuses on getting kids outdoors, but it also recognises that technology has transformed the way we do things, so Scouts is now working to bring technology and the natural world together in a way that's meaningful for young people."
Scouts Group Leader Christine Ernestie said that over the years, the club had adapted and changed to suit more modern times.
"Whyalla is a very transient community, so we get a lot of families with children who will only join Whyalla Scouts for a season, but they learn lifelong skills in that time. They learn to have confidence, achieve, and try different activities," Ms Ernestie said.
"I've always said, if you praise a child for what they achieve, then they will go far in life."
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
