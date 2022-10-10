Whyalla News

A celebration honouring the achievements of Whyalla Scouts over the last century

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:09am, first published 3:00am
Scouts Whyalla is set to celebrate its 100-year anniversary with a time capsule, a stone-raising and a presentation of the Centenary Badge - all honouring generations of accomplishment from leaders and Scouts in the community of Whyalla.

