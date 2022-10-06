Renault Arkana: A car worth buying?

hen it comes time to buy a new car, we want to make sure we're choosing one that's stylish, reliable, and worth our hard-earned money. Picture by Brock Wegner on Unsplash

This article is in partnership with CarExpert.



Australians love their cars. We rely on them to get us from point A to point B, and we often view them as an extension of our personality. So, when it comes time to buy a new car, we want to make sure we're choosing one that's stylish, reliable, and worth our hard-earned money.



Enter the Renault Arkana. This newly released SUV has been turning heads in Australia and abroad, but is it worth the hype? Let's take a closer look.

What is the Renault Arkana and what makes it unique

The Renault Arkana is a crossover SUV that was first introduced in 2019. The Arkana is unique in several ways, including its design, features, and pricing.

Design-wise, the Arkana is a stylish modern SUV with sleek lines and an aggressive stance. It's available in various colors, including metallic hues and bright jewel tones. The Arkana also has a number of unique design elements, such as LED daytime running lights and alloy wheels.

When it comes to features, the Arkana is well-equipped. Standard features include automatic climate control, keyless entry and start, a touchscreen infotainment system, and adaptive cruise control. The Arkana also has several safety features, such as blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning.

Regarding pricing, the Arkana falls into the mid-range category for crossover SUVs. It's priced competitively with other vehicles in its class, making it a great value for your money.

Different variants of the Renault Arkana

The Renault Arkana is available in three different variants: the Zen, the INTENS, and the RS Line. Here is a range of prices for each variant:

The Zen is the base model and is priced at $35,800.

The Intens is the mid-range model and is priced at $39,800.

The RS Line is the top-of-the-line model and is priced at $43,300.

The three different variants of the Renault Arkana offer other features and amenities. The Zen is the most basic model and comes with features like LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a multi-media system with a seven-inch touchscreen, and 17-inch alloy wheels.



The Intens model adds features like automatic headlights, heated front seats, a multi-media system with a 9.3-inch touchscreen, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The RS Line is the most expensive model and comes with features like LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a multi-media system with a 9.3-inch touchscreen, 18-inch alloy wheels, and more luxuries like a smart-key entry system and a hands-free parking system.

The Renault Arkana is a good car to buy because it has different variants with different features that can cater to different budgets. The Zen is the most affordable model and comes with features that are already impressive.



You can opt for the Intens or the RS Line if you want more features. With the RS Line, you get all the bells and whistles that come with a top-of-the-line model. Moreover, you can check out different Renault Arkana reviews to get a better idea of what the car has to offer.

How does the Renault Arkana drive and perform on the road

Maybe you are looking for a car that is both stylish and practical. The Renault Arkana could be the answer to your needs. It has a beautiful exterior design that will turn heads while driving down the street. The interior is also elegantly designed and features plenty of storage space. It will be a great car for long road trips. You can pack everything you need and still have plenty of room for passengers.

The Renault Arkana also has a powerful turbocharged engine that gives you plenty of power when needed. It will be a great car for those who like to go on long drives or take their vehicle on the open road. The Arkana also has a dual-clutch automatic transmission that can sometimes be jerky.



It is something you will want to test drive before you make your final decision. Moreover, the slanted roof on the Arkana reduces headroom for taller passengers. And finally, the infotainment system in the Arkana is lagging behind some of the other systems on the market. It is not an issue for everyone but also something to keep in mind.

Final thoughts

The Renault Arkana is a unique and interesting car that has the potential to be a great purchase for drivers. Its different variants, performance on the road, and overall style make it a standout choice in the market.

