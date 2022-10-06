An airshow, fly past - and the chance for one lucky punter to take to the skies - will be part of a free event to mark the completion of terminal upgrades and airside works at Whyalla Airport.
The Whyalla Wings Airport Open Day on October 29 will bring excitement to the air above the city, with people encouraged to book early for a chance to win a flight in a Second World War bomber.
"It's time to open this exceptional facility with a free event for everyone to enjoy," Whyalla City Council Mayor Clare Mcaughlin said.
Experienced pilot Paul Bennet will conduct a low foreshore flyover at 100 feet in a Grumman Avenger Second World War Bomber at midday, after which the official event starts.
Aircraft such as the Wolf Pitts Pro and the Edge 540, some of the highest-performing aerobatic aircraft in the world, piloted by Bennet and Glenn Graham, will also feature on the ground and in the air.
Registration for the event is free, but people are encouraged to book online ahead of the day to secure a ticket to enter the draw to win a flight in a Grumman Avenger.
"We're encouraging people to attend from across the region, this event is primarily aimed at the local community and is free to attend... If it proves successful, our aim is to grow the event and attract tourists from far and wide, so we ultimately hope it can become a major contributor to our economy," Whyalla City Council Events Coordinator, Alyce Wood said.
Other activities at the event will include food stalls, helicopter rides, plane displays, music and dance, a kid's zone and plenty more to keep the family entertained.
