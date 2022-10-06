Whyalla News

Whyalla Wings Airport Open Day on October 29 expected to draw record crowds

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated October 7 2022 - 7:17am, first published October 6 2022 - 7:42am
Mayor Clare McLaughlin and Airport Manager Brad Benson on the new tarmac at Whyalla Airport. Picture supplied

An airshow, fly past - and the chance for one lucky punter to take to the skies - will be part of a free event to mark the completion of terminal upgrades and airside works at Whyalla Airport.

