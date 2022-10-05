Whyalla News

Call out for Whyalla's best businesses, employers and employees

By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 5 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:45pm
Whyalla Business and Tourism President Malcolm McLeod is looking forward to the awards. Picture supplied.

Whyalla Business and Tourism is seeking nominations for its annual Business of the Year awards. The awards are open to businesses, employers and employees.

