Call out for Whyalla's best businesses, employers and employees

Whyalla Business and Tourism is seeking nominations for its annual Business of the Year awards. The awards are open to businesses, employers and employees.
Awards are available for general businesses, apprentice of the year, trainee of the year, and employer of the year. Business award finalists are selected based on the number of nominations each business receives from the public.
Nominations close October 14 2022.
"Whyalla Business and Tourism is currently gearing up for the business community's night of nights, with our annual awards event coming up on Friday October 28," said Malcolm McLeod, Whyalla Business and Tourism President.
Awards for businesses are available for categories including, Contribution to Tourism Business, Contribution to Tourism Individual, Whyalla Individual Icon, Whyalla Business Icon and New Business of the Year.
"We will also announce the 2022 apprentice of the year, trainee of the year, as well as the prestigious business hall of fame award," said Mr McLeod.
"And there is the Niven Boyd Memorial Award for Whyalla's most outstanding customer service individual."
More information about how to nominate is available on the Whyalla Business and Tourism website.
