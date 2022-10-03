The funny side of wellness: how comedy fosters human connection

Bright lights and a waiting audience might seem a little stressful for a weekend dedicated to wellness, but looks can be deceiving according to one comedian.
Anthony Lamond's stand-up comedy has been making audiences laugh for 10 years. He has also delivered more than 50 beginners comedy workshops across regional Australia during that time. Mr Lamond will host a free, six-hour stand-up comedy workshop this Friday October 7 as part of the Whyalla Wellness Weekend.
Brisbane-based Lamond says while public speaking and stand-up comedy are terrifying for many people, for some the chance to share their story and make an audience laugh is lifeline to self expression, empowerment and human connection.
"If people in the audience are laughing, you're connecting with them," Mr Lamond said.
Mr Lamond said the event is a comedy workshop first and foremost, but because "tragedy plus time equals comedy," workshops like this have a special appeal to people dealing with adversity or mental health challenges like anxiety, and the isolation those experiences can generate.
Mr Lamond said in his experience many professional comedians live with anxiety and depression, or ADHD, autism and other types neurodiversity.
He believes having a 'creative brain' can sometimes bring its share of pain, but has advantages for comedy.
"I would say it's... the the wiring of the brain that allows them to think left of field and see things in a different light."
Comedy classes are also a good fit for anyone with creative ideas, or who is told they're funny by others, said Mr Lamond.
Workshops begin with two simple questions: What makes you different? And what makes you interesting to listen to?
"I want those interesting stories that come from people, and then we try to make light of that in a nice way," said Mr Lamond.
Participants work with Mr Lamond and each other to get their ideas on paper, refine them into two or three minutes of material, rehearse, and then deliver their act to an audience of family, friends and members of the public.
"We sit down at the beginning and go around and ask what everyone wants to get out of the workshop... I get some of their ideas and just unpack their life a bit. So they talk about some of their experiences, and then it just about helping structure that with a twist, with a punchline that gets a laugh," said Mr Lamond.
He also said the step-by-step nature of the day builds trust, confidence and resilience.
"I've seen people at the start of these workshops and I've seen them once they finish and the change is enormous. They are ready to take on the world. They feel alive and [have] a great sense of achievement."
"Everyone varies, some of them get up confidently and do five minutes, other people get up and read from a bit of paper. It doesn't really matter as long as they get the feeling of setting something up that's personal to them that get's a laugh and they get that rush and confidence from the audience."
Nobody is forced to perform at the end of the day, but Mr Lamond says about 98 per cent of people do.
"By the end of the day I can't get them off the stage."
