Whyalla News

The funny side of wellness: how comedy fosters human connection

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 3 2022 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brisbane comedian Andrew Lamond will run a free comedy workshop during the Whyalla Wellness Weekend. Picture supplied.

Bright lights and a waiting audience might seem a little stressful for a weekend dedicated to wellness, but looks can be deceiving according to one comedian.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.