Discover what's on in Whyalla, districts

WELLNESS SPELL
Whyalla Wellness Weekend
October 7-9, Various locations and times; Free wellness events across Whyalla, Yoga, Pilates, meditation classes and more. Bookings essential, information available on Facebook.
COUNTRY MARKET
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, October 8, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; stalls and shops, mini golf, model railway, coffee. Stall bookings phone Kitty 0481 233 983.
WATER BORN
Kids Surf Life Saving Tryouts
Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 October, Beach Road; children 5-13 develop water confidence in a safe and fun way, SACE points awarded when achieve bronze medallion.
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo Fun
Monday, October 10 (every Monday night), Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start; free tea and coffee, canteen facilities, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League.
WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Tuesday, October 11, 27 Field St, Whyalla Playford; each Tuesday for over 55's, bingo starts 10.15am, then lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, for information 0429 049 676.
FLYING FISH
Peninsula Art Studio
October 11-14, Westland Shopping Centre, Whyalla Norrie, various times; free art classes teach kids 6-12 how to build a fish mobile, bookings through Eventbrite.
POP VERSUS GOTH
80s night at the RSL
Saturday, October 15, Whyalla RSL, 77 Essington Lewis Ave, 8pm-11.30pm; pick a side from the 80s, silent auction for Tanderra Craft Markets. Book through Eventbrite.
SPRING INTO ART
Whyalla Art Group Spring Exhibition
Friday October 21, 5 Darling Terrace, 6.30pm-8.30pm; opening night of vibrant Spring Exhibition, runs until November 19.
TANTALISE TASTEBUDS
Food and Wine Tasting Evening
Saturday, October 22, Whyalla RSL, 77 Essington Lewis Ave, 7.30pm; RSL fundraiser, $70pp, RSVP Ellen 0417 805 257 by October 19; tickets through eventbrite.com.au
TOP GUN
Whyalla Wings Open Day
Saturday, October 29, Whyalla Airport, 1-5pm; aerobatics, aircraft and car displays, prizes to be won, WW2 fighter-bomber to perform foreshore flyover at 12pm.
GET TOGETHER
Puddy Family Reunion
Saturday, October 29, Court House Museum, 13 Stuart St, Melrose, 9am-4pm; $5 entry includes museum visit, tea/coffee and a treat, for full weekend itinerary - Deb Wise, 0402 254 994 or familyresearch1845@gmail.com
TIME TO REMINISCE
Reunion: Custom Credit and CAGA Finance companies
Saturday, October 29, Strathmore Hotel, North Terrace, Adelaide, contact Richard Hall 0408 272 070 for details.
