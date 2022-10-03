Meet the aerobatic pilot set to wow Whyalla

Whyalla locals can expect a thrill at the end of October when a rare WW2 torpedo bomber performs a low pass over the foreshore.
Piloting the aircraft will be Paul Bennet, one of Australia's most experienced aerobatic pilots, and the plane's proud owner since 2008. He and the plane will scream by at about 100ft above the water.
The flyover will take place on Saturday October 29 at 12pm. It's the first event of the Whyalla 'Wings' Airport Open Day. The foreshore flyover and entry to the air show are free, with events at the airport beginning 1pm Saturday. Council recommends registering for tickets to the airport event to ensure you get a spot.
"This will be a good family event for sure," said Mr Bennet.
"It's a great thing that the council is putting on for the town. We hope it's well supported."
Mr Bennet attained top aerobatic certification about 15 years ago, and now also works as aerobatics instructor and an assessor who evaluates whether pilots have what it takes to fly low to the ground.
"To be able to compete in aerobatic championships you go through a number of stages. You start in graduate category, then you move to sportsman category and that's all at 1500ft above the ground. Then you go to intermediate, that's 1000ft. The you go to advanced, that's 750ft. The you go to unlimited which is 330ft. After unlimited you tend to end up in air shows," said Mr Bennet.
The moment Mr Bennet decided to get his pilot licence came more than 20 years ago.
"I've always been interested in aviation. When I grew up my father was a pilot and my grandfather was a pilot," said Mr Bennet.
"We used to fly away for Christmas holidays and stuff like that. So I guess from a young age I had always liked aeroplanes in general. I flew model aeroplanes for years."
"When I moved to Newcastle I went for a ride with a friend of mine in a two seat Pitts Special and that was it. I got my license and I haven't stopped since."
Mr Bennet said it took him about 10 years to progress through the qualifications and ratings required to perform aerobatics "down to surface". That's pilot speak for very, very low.
It's a level of training that will enable Mr Bennet to safely pilot the Grumman Avenger at about 100 feet of altitude just off the Whyalla Foreshore at midday on Saturday.
Made to carry ship-sinking torpedos, the Avenger promises a roar for onlookers, with its 14-cylinder radial engine pushing out 2000 horsepower. The Avenger is also the heaviest single-engine aircraft type built during the Second World War.
The plane is the only one of its type in Australia, and one of two flying in the Southern Hemisphere. Mr Bennet purchased the aircraft after spending years flying it for a museum in Queensland. Before that, the Avenger had been a water bomber in Canada. When the aircraft was new, the US Navy used it in the Battle of the Philippine Sea during WW2.
The Avenger wont be the only plane in the sky on Saturday. Mr Bennet said his company will also send up a Red Bull Air Race Edge 540, and very special bi-plane, for a performance above the airport.
"The stunt plane I fly is the highest performing aerobatic bi-plane in the world. It's the only flying Wolf Pitts Pro in the world. There was only three of them ever built, and mine's the only one flying."
It's this plane Mr Bennett said he would take "down to surface", and also fly backwards, at the airport later on Saturday.
"It's a work of art in itself. I love flying it. I love displaying it. I love the look on peoples' faces when they see it doing things that in their mind aeroplanes shouldn't be doing."
Aerobatics are not just about entertaining a crowd. Mr Bennet said his favourite part of air shows is inspiring people.
"We like encouraging the next generation into aviation. So inspiring the next generation is a big part of it. Seeing the smile on kids' faces when they look at you and go 'how did you do that?'"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.