A young boy has suffered serious burns to his body after the car he was in caught fire in Whyalla yesterday afternoon.
Just after 3.30pm on Wednesday 28 September, police and emergency services were called to Galpin Street at Whyalla Stuart after reports of a car on fire.
The Holden Commodore sedan was stationary when it caught alight.
A 4-year-old boy seated inside the car suffered serious burns to his face and body and was flown to the Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide for treatment.
Fire Cause Investigators are making their way to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.
Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
