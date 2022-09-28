Whyalla News

Young boy injured in Whyalla car fire

Updated September 28 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 11:54pm
Police and emergency services were called to Galpin Street at Whyalla Stuart on Wednesday. Picture by Shutterstock.

A young boy has suffered serious burns to his body after the car he was in caught fire in Whyalla yesterday afternoon.

