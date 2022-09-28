UniSA to offer Midwife degrees at Whyalla campus

Greater access to midwifery courses on the Eyre Peninsula could boost expectant mothers' access to local specialist care, says the University of South Australia.
From 2023, UniSA will offer a Bachelor of Midwifery at its Whyalla campus, meaning student's don't have to travel Adelaide or Mount Gambier to earn the qualification.
It's hoped making the degree more accessible to local students will boost the number of midwives working on the Eyre Peninsula and provide greater pregnancy support to rural communities.
There is a shortage of midwives in rural and regional areas across Australia.
UniSA's Bachelor of Midwifery Program Director, Dr Angela Brown, says that the Whyalla-based degree will attract and retain a local midwifery workforce.
"Regional communities need local midwives who can provide quality healthcare for mothers and families," said Dr Brown.
Dr Brown said many rural and regional women have to travel while heavily pregnant to ensure they have access to appropriate care ahead of their due date, leading to stress at near term.
"The new midwifery degree at Whyalla will enhance availability of training locally for regional students, providing additional locally trained staff that can work regionally and improve midwifery shortages," said Dr Brown.
"Students will be working in partnership with staff in the Flinders and Upper North Local Health Network (FUNLHN), so they'll gain clinical knowledge and hands on experience from highly skilled regional midwives already working in our local antenatal, birthing, and postnatal models of care."
Whyalla midwifery students will also participate in UniSA's unique Continuity of Care Experience (CoCE), where student midwives are paired with pregnant women to provide supervised care throughout the pregnancy, birth, and post-natal period. Students would be directly involved in a minimum of 30 births during their studies and participate in the pre- and post-birth care of many more women.
Lyndell Eckert, Director of Nursing and Midwifery at Whyalla Hospital said the new degree is a welcomed addition to current regional health services.
"Flinders and Upper North Local Health Network looks forward to working in partnership with UniSA as they embark upon this new and exciting locally delivered Midwifery degree," Ms Eckert says.
"Midwifery training that's closer to home for regional students will be an asset to recruiting and retaining locally trained midwives and continuing our midwifery services for women in our community."
