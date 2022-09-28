Whyalla News

UniSA to offer Midwife degrees at Whyalla campus

By Tristan Tobin
September 28 2022 - 12:30am
Eyre Peninsula students will have access to a Midwifery degree at UniSA's Whyalla campus from 2023. Picture by Shutterstock.

Greater access to midwifery courses on the Eyre Peninsula could boost expectant mothers' access to local specialist care, says the University of South Australia.

