North Whyalla Football Club name best and fairest

One of Whyalla's oldest football clubs has recognised its standout players for the 2022 season.
North Whyalla named its 24 award winners on the weekend, including A1, Reserve and Under 18 grades.
The reserve team went back-to-back premiers with wins in 2021 and 2022.
A grade captain Nick Sanders said the awards recognised the commitment shown by players across the club.
"We're rapt to award these committed boys for all their hard work they put in over the season and off season," he said.
"Quite a few of them were committed since before Christmas. Then from February onwards they were hitting the track pretty hard and have been going ever since.
"They got the reward for effort."
"It's not just kicking a football on a Tuesday or a Thursday night. It's going for individual runs, going to the local gym and doing weights, it's going to the beach after the game [for a cold water walk] getting that recovery into the body instantly."
My Sanders said he was excited about the depth of talent at the club.
"The under 18 and reserves both made the grand final, and the reserves winning, just shows the depth that we have and the upcoming talent that we've got in our squad.
"It show's we've got some exciting times ahead."
LEAGUE
Best & Fairest - Damien Coyne
R/UP Best & Fairest - Ryan Skinner & Rian Smoker
Best Team Man - Nick Sanders
Best Utility - Jake Marano
Best Forward - Lachie Combes
Best Backman - David Atkinson
Most Improved - Jayden Guyer
Best Under 21 - Cody Smith
RESERVES
Best & Fairest - Daniel Adamson
R/UP Best & Fairest - Chad Clothier
Best Team Man - Sam Tilbrook
Best Utility - Ash Hall
Best Forward - Jimmy Abdulla
Best Backman - Jack Taylor
Most Improved - Mitch Morris
Most Consistent - Steven Mills
Coaches Trophy - Zak Martin
UNDER 18s
Best & Fairest - Rory Buckley
R/UP Best & Fairest - Cody Smith
Best Team Man - Mitch Stuart
Most Improved - Cruz Millard
Most Consistent - Rory McMillan
Best First Year - Tom Vasey
Coaches Trophy - Jayden Loller
