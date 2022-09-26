Whyalla News

Gallery: Whyalla Photogroup

By Betty Nottle
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:55am
Photogroup members have been out and about lately, busily taking photos around Whyalla for the use of the City Council, who have contracted the club to take promotional images for brochures, signs etc. It has been hard work, but very rewarding, and we will be repeating the exercise next year.

