Photogroup members have been out and about lately, busily taking photos around Whyalla for the use of the City Council, who have contracted the club to take promotional images for brochures, signs etc. It has been hard work, but very rewarding, and we will be repeating the exercise next year.
We had a weekend away to Quorn last month, and there were activities to suit everyone, from night photography, bird watching, a film night, a picnic in Warren Gorge, and a visit to the old Kanyaka homestead ruins followed by lunch at the iconic Craddock Hotel. Everyone had a great time and vowed to make it an annual event to get away somewhere for fun and photography.
Last weekend, the club had lunch at the Arid Lands Botanic Gardens. The weather was beautiful and members enjoyed the opportunity to photograph the birds and flowers abundant around the café.
Our next project is an exhibition to showcase some members work, which will be held in Breeze Bistro in November. Exhibitors will profile themselves and their work over the month, so the public can view the photos over lunch or a coffee, or just pop in to have a look.
We always welcome new members, so anyone interested in joining, or finding out more information, contact Annette at WhyallaPhotographyGroup@live.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.