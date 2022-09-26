The extension to the Whyalla Sunrise Christian School, including a new administration building and four new classrooms officially opened on September 23.
The Australian Federal Government contributed $700,000 to the completion of the state-of-the-art facility extension
Federal Member for Grey, Rowan Ramsey said the new additions will further add to the excellent facilities offered when he was at the official launch.
"I was very pleased to be asked to open the new facilities on Friday (September 23), and I congratulate Principal Dan Hamilton, his staff and the school community on learning opportunities and supported environment students enjoy at the school," he said.
"Sunrise Christian School is an absolute stand-out education facility, especially considering the school was started just 13 years ago with 36 students and now boasts more than 300."
While the Commonwealth contributed a large amount of funding to the development and expansion, the school contributed two thirds of the $2.1 million project.
"It is a credit to those whose strong conviction and beliefs have seen this school grow from nothing to what it is today," he said.
"It is well recognised that students and teachers perform better when their schools have modern and up-to-date facilities - that is why the Coalition Government committed $314.7 billion for all Australian schools through the Capital Grants Program, which has benefited thousands of schools across the nation."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.