Wellness practitioners from across Australia will arrive in Whyalla this October for a festival promoting healthy habits in the red city.
The Whyalla Wellness Festival runs October 8 and 9, offering free sessions including Yoga, Pilates, meditation, art and music, as well as free seminars about topics like regenerative farming and healthy eating.
More than 70 per cent of events are free to the community with a booking, including activities suitable for a variety of age groups.
The event is co-sponsored by the Whyalla City Council, with some sessions held at in public spaces like the Ada Ryan Gardens and the Whyalla Jetty. The principal organiser of the event is the Whyalla Wellness Centre.
Local resident and event co-organiser Penny Ingham said she was already signed up for events like a Pilates session, an art class and an ice bath, and was looking forward to connecting with other people interested in wellbeing activities.
"The biggest thing for me is meeting like-minded people. Sometimes it can feel a little bit isolating on wellness journeys. But there's actually quite a lot out there," she said.
"There such a broad range of what wellness means to each individual I think. [For] some people it's physical, some people it's mental, some people it's emotional."
"We're trying to bring together a little bit of everything," Ms Ingham said.
Ms Ingham also said some social media content can encourage people to draw unhelpful comparisons about their own health and wellbeing goals.
"True advocates for wellness are going to celebrate everybody, whatever their achievement is," she said.
"To acknowledge that you want to be healthier, you want a better mindset, or you want to be physically fitter is an achievement in itself."
Ms Ingham said the event drew on a variety of local fitness and wellbeing businesses, like personal trainers and massage therapists run by individuals.
"They're just one person and they've built it up from a personal training session in a park one day to now 20 classes a week they're running for all sorts of ages," she said.
"I just think that's phenomenal in our little town Whyalla that we have so many to choose from in that industry."
