Whyalla News

Whyalla Wellness Festival offering many free events to community

TT
By Tristan Tobin
September 26 2022 - 5:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whyalla wellness gurus after a cold plunge. Left to right are Aaron Lock, Penny Ingham, Caro Carruthers, Daniel Marshall. Front row Peter Borda. Picture supplied.

Wellness practitioners from across Australia will arrive in Whyalla this October for a festival promoting healthy habits in the red city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.