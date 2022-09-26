A large number of pigeons have been brought to a Whyalla vet following a suspected baiting attack, prompting warnings for locals to keep their pets away from sick or dead birds.
Whyalla Veterinary Clinic reported a large number of pigeons brought in by local residents from around the One Stop area.
The clinic issued the warning on Friday September 23 and locals reported online that birds had been found sick and dying in gardens and parks throughout the weekend. On Monday the clinic was not aware of any other birds that had been affected.
"The quantity is sufficient that you go, ok well it's not a natural event. And they're all otherwise healthy looking pigeons," said Andrew Melville-Smith, Junior Veterinarian at the Whyalla Veterinary Clinic.
Mr Melville-Smith said the clinic had inspected some birds and found they had recently eaten and had full stomachs.
"It does make you wonder whether somebody is hastening their demise," he said.
The clinic said they were unsure what if any poison had been used but the birds displayed neurological symptoms.
Mr Melville-Smith said the clinic was not aware of any secondary poisonings from dogs eating pigeons following the bird die off.
"If a dog just gets holds of a pigeon and is playing with it, that's totally different to if it's actually eaten the whole pigeon. If it's eaten the whole pigeon it's probably a good idea to go to the vet and get them to get your dog to vomit it up as a precaution."
My Melville-Smith said if dog owners suspected their dog had eaten or chewed a poisoned bird they should watch out for prolonged vomiting, shaking or if the dog began to drool profusely.
"Use your common sense. Ask yourself what sort of symptoms would you yourself need to show to be at the hospital." He said if your dog displayed similar symptoms, take them to the vet sooner rather than later.
"We always tell people don't let your dog scavenge because you just have no idea what they're going to get into."
"And unfortunately dogs have this wonderful habit of anything stinky and disgusting looking is very attractive to them," said Mr Melville-Smith.
Mr Melville-Smith said there was very little they could do for the pigeons when members of the community brought them in.
"[The birds] basically just become very quiet and die."
He said the clinic was euthanising affected pigeons, "you don't leave them dying in agony."
