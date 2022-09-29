Arts and crafts retail chain Spotlight has announced it is returning to Whyalla, bringing about 20 jobs with it.
Listings on job website Seek show the chain was recruiting for a store manager, two department managers and multiple team member roles. It is understood Spotlight will take up a tenancy in an existing building in Whyalla.
"We are proud to be returning to Whyalla as one of the largest stores in South Australia, providing almost 20 new jobs for the local community, as well as newly created internal opportunities for existing Spotlight employees," said Spotlight in a statement.
Spotlight previously operated a store in Whyalla but closed the operation in 2016. The chain said the decision to move back to the red city came after an internal review.
"With our recent acquisition of Harris Scarfe, Spotlight Group has come into a position where we are able to review investments into sites. Whyalla has always been a preferred site of ours and its reopening is a direct result of this review process," said Spotlight in a statement.
"Spotlight is excited to continue serving the Whyalla community with all the supplies they need to create, decorate and celebrate."
Spotlight said its new store would not impact the existing Harris Scarfe store in Whyalla.
