Whyalla News

Spotlight craft store set for return to Whyalla, bringing around 20 jobs

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated September 29 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spotlight will return to Whyalla, bringing around 20 jobs. Picture supplied.

Arts and crafts retail chain Spotlight has announced it is returning to Whyalla, bringing about 20 jobs with it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.