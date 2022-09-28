Discover what's on in Whyalla, districts

SCOUTING SUCCESS
Whyalla Scout Barbecue
Saturday, October 1, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; enjoy some great barbecue and help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo Fun
Monday, October 3 (every Monday night), Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start; free tea and coffee, canteen facilities, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League.
WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Tuesday, October 4, 27 Field St, Whyalla Playford; each Tuesday for over 55's, bingo starts 10.15am, then lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, for information 0429 049 676.
KIDS FLICK
Middleback Arts Centre
Tuesday, October 5, 141A Nicolson Avenue, Whyalla Norrie; free screening of kids movie Moana at 10.30am for school holidays, children must be supervised, booking essential
WATER BORN
Kids Surf Life Saving Tryouts
Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 October, Beach Road; children 5-13 develop water confidence in a safe and fun way, SACE points awarded when achieve bronze medallion.
COUNTRY MARKET
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, October 8, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; stalls and shops, mini golf, model railway, coffee. Stall bookings phone Kitty 0481 233 983.
FLYING FISH
Peninsula Art Studio
October 11-14, Westland Shopping Centre, Whyalla Norrie, various times; free art classes teach kids 6-12 how to build a fish mobile, bookings through Eventbrite.
POP VERSUS GOTH
80s night at the RSL
Saturday, October 15, Whyalla RSL, 77 Essington Lewis Ave, 8pm-11.30pm; pick a side from the 80s, silent auction for Tanderra Craft Markets. Book through Eventbrite.
SPRING INTO ART
Whyalla Art Group Spring Exhibition
Friday October 21, 5 Darling Terrace, 6.30pm-8.30pm; opening night of vibrant Spring Exhibition, runs until November 19.
TOP GUN
Whyalla Wings Open Day
Saturday, October 29, Whyalla Airport, 1-5pm; aerobatics, aircraft and car displays, prizes to be won, WW2 fighter-bomber to perform foreshore flyover at 12pm.
