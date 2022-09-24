Meet the two men battling to be Whyalla's next Mayor

Whyalla voters will pick one of two men to be their mayor at council elections this November.
Former Councillor Tom Antonio squares off against outgoing Deputy Mayor Phil Stone. Each man is well known in the community.
In the coming weeks Whyalla News will bring you interviews about what each candidate has planned for the red city.
Here each candidate tells you about themselves and outlines some of their vision for the future of Whyalla. Some text and photos come courtesy of the Electoral Commission of South Australia. Names are presented in order of ballot draw.
My family, including children and grandchildren, reside in Whyalla. I have been a proud advocate for our city for over 45 years. Served 3 terms on Council of which I was Deputy Mayor for 2 terms and also stepped in as acting Mayor at a tumultuous time in the history of our city. I strongly understood the symbiotic relationship of Whyalla with Arrium and stood by a simple creed that 'closure was not an option', which I never strayed from. I believe in building relationships and will be a strong voice for our community.
I will work passionately to ensure that we have first-class Aged Care facilities for our most vulnerable. I will lobby hard to secure enhanced Hospital and Health Services for Whyalla. I will work closely with the administration to keep downward pressure on council rates. I believe that Local Government should be open and accountable in the way it conducts it's business and that people in the community should have every opportunity to participate in our Local Government
If elected as Mayor, I will ensure the direction set for Whyalla's exciting future is continued. I believe my three years as Deputy Mayor has set me up well to oversee Council's and the community's vision, and will fully commit to work to diversify the city's economy, while always striving to improve services for our residents.
Council faces another challenging period ahead with the community's Foreshore Masterplan and Recreation Centre Masterplan to commence, a sporting hub to be addressed, future of the Civic Building to be determined, northern coastline recreational facilities to be progressed, a growing list of ageing buildings and assets to be considered, and maintenance of city-wide infrastructure designed for a much larger population.
I will continue the work of Mayor McLaughlin seeking a commitment from the State Government to collaborate on the development of a master plan that ensures optimum use of the former Edward John Eyre High School and Whyalla High School sites.
Strong advocacy for much needed housing and day-to-day issues of community open spaces, playgrounds, public toilets and streetscapes will also be a priority. Whyalla will require experienced leadership and I am ready to provide that leadership with the support of electors.
