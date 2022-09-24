Meet the two men battling to be Whyalla's next Mayor

My family, including children and grandchildren, reside in Whyalla. I have been a proud advocate for our city for over 45 years. Served 3 terms on Council of which I was Deputy Mayor for 2 terms and also stepped in as acting Mayor at a tumultuous time in the history of our city. I strongly understood the symbiotic relationship of Whyalla with Arrium and stood by a simple creed that 'closure was not an option', which I never strayed from. I believe in building relationships and will be a strong voice for our community.

