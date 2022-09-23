The operational life of the long Port Bonython Jetty, near Whyalla, in the Upper Spencer Gulf, is being extended by four decades.
It is a key piece of infrastructure that provides energy export and investment opportunities for South Australia.
Work has begun on the $32 million project, known as the Port Bonython Jetty Upgrade, to be paid for by the state government.
It involves the refurbishment of key structures and other work to extend the operational life of the jetty by 40 years.
Infrastructure Minister Tom Koutsantonis visited the site as part of the Country Cabinet trip to the gulf.
The project is expected to support an average of 60 full-time equivalent jobs yearly in construction.
The state-owned and managed jetty was built in 1982 and is leased to Santos which operates a processing plant at the deep-water port site, located just north-east of Whyalla.
The jetty is almost two-and-a-half kilometres long. It is used to export natural gas and crude oil, piped about 660 kilometres from Moomba, and import diesel products from overseas refineries.
Work has begun and is expected to be finished in 2024, depending on weather.
The focus will be the platform and berthing and mooring structures at the sea-end of the jetty and includes:
An environmental plan has been created to protect the area.
Systems will be used to capture waste materials from high-pressure concrete removal, maintaining water and air quality throughout the project.
Mr Koutsantonis said the jetty helped the state's economy, providing investment and export opportunities for fuel.
"The jetty can accommodate fuel tankers carrying cargoes of more than 100,000 tonnes - that is about four times the size of vessels importing fuel via Port Adelaide. About 35 ships berth at the jetty yearly," he said.
"The jetty's condition has degraded during the years so the works are critical to ensure its continued efficient function for many years to come.
"All the main subcontractors are South Australian companies and almost all the materials included in the project are locally or Australian manufactured or sourced."
During the Country Cabinet community session in Port Pirie, Premier Peter Malinauskas outlined his bold vision for the $593 million hydrogen plant planned for Whyalla.
"In the 1800s, there was the goldrush to benefit the economy of Victoria then in the 20th century there was coal supporting New South Wales and in the 21st century it has been iron ore and natural gas," he said.
"Hydrogen will now be our opportunity for our big resources boom."
