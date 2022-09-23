Whyalla News

Multi-million-dollar project to breathe new life into ship-berthing at Port Bonython

By Greg Mayfield
Updated September 23 2022 - 7:05am, first published 5:47am
The operational life of the long Port Bonython Jetty, near Whyalla, in the Upper Spencer Gulf, is being extended by four decades.

