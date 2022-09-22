UniSA astronomy students head to Flinders Ranges for pristine night skies

Astronomers and students from Adelaide will travel to the southern edge of the Flinders Ranges to observe the night sky this weekend, as light pollution continues to worsen in Australian cities.
As Australia's cities continue to expand, finding a sky that's dark enough to see the stars is becoming more and more difficult, said UniSA astronomers.
One place the sky is still pristine is regional South Australia, they said.
Led by UniSA astronomer Mary Adam, the astronomy students will put their skills to the test as they view and identify the constellations visible from sunset to sunrise.
While this trip affords the group an unblemished view of the stars, Ms Adam says she is concerned about the growing rate of light pollution.
"The main culprit of light pollution is street lighting, where 90 per cent of light ends up in the sky, not on the ground," she said.
Light pollution refers to artificial light created in cities and towns that gets thrown upwards and sideways into the sky, generating a perpetual twilight that drowns out the stars and impacts wildlife.
