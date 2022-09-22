Whyalla News

UniSA astronomy students head to Flinders Ranges for pristine night skies

By Tristan Tobin
September 22 2022 - 8:46am
The Emu Constellation seen from the Southern Hemisphere. Picture by Shutterstock.

Astronomers and students from Adelaide will travel to the southern edge of the Flinders Ranges to observe the night sky this weekend, as light pollution continues to worsen in Australian cities.

