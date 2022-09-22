Whyalla: Meet your candidates for Councillor

I have lived in Whyalla since 1962, married, raised my family and spent my entire working life working in the Electrical Retail Industry, 1st with Harding & Manning and then with Electrical Discounters and have continued serving the community as a councillor for the past 4yrs and after a somewhat turbulent past few years, at last the future of our city is looking up with the governments proposed Hydrogen plans 'set in stone' and look forward to being part of that process in making Whyalla a bigger and better place to live .I have no vested business interest nor any pollical affiliations, so my only aim is to assist in Whyalla's long-term development and future. I believe I have shown during my previous term on council, that I have been fair, honest and a team player. I have put Whyalla first in any and all decisions in the past and will continue to do so if re-elected. Like you, I am looking forward to an interesting and prosperous future for the city and would love to remain involved.

