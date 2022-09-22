Whyalla: Meet your candidates for Councillor

Whyalla locals have an abundance of choice for Area Councillors ahead of the November elections, with 19 names contesting nine seats.
Here each candidate tells you about themselves and their vision for the future of the red city. Text and photos come courtesy of the Electoral Commission of South Australia. Names are presented in order of ballot draw.
I am a retiree from Telecommunications, General Real estate and the Construction Industry. I have recently served as an elected committee member on the Whyalla Residence and Rate Payers Association where I was proactive in engaging with the people of Whyalla and Council. I live in Whyalla with my wife. We have two sons and four grandchildren. I have a passionate vision for Whyalla to become arguably the best tourist hub on Eyre Peninsula. I have produced several short videos over the years showcasing some of the best features Whyalla has to offer the world which have been published on social media to launch Whyalla as a tourist destination. If elected I will assist Council in making sound decisions that reflect the community needs with an emphasis on transparency and work in the best interests of the people of Whyalla with a strong focus on the needs of our youths and our elderly citizens.
Born and raised in Whyalla, Kathryn completed school and went on to be an electrical apprentice at the Whyalla Steelworks. Kathryn has spent most of her life in Whyalla, apart from a short time in Port Augusta. In the past Kathryn has been heavily involved in the Whyalla music and live music scene and has a deep passion for supporting the arts and expressive activities of Whyalla Youth. The safe and adequate educational opportunities for all students in Whyalla is a deep focus for Kathryn, as a mother herself with school age children. Kathryn intends to bring the interests of Youth to the Whyalla Council, the interests of parents and the interests of the average Whyalla Resident. Kathryn will be passionate about making meetings and council activities available and accessible to all by encouraging the recording and live streaming of meetings so residents that may not be able to attend in person can become involved in council business.
I have lived in Whyalla since 1962, married, raised my family and spent my entire working life working in the Electrical Retail Industry, 1st with Harding & Manning and then with Electrical Discounters and have continued serving the community as a councillor for the past 4yrs and after a somewhat turbulent past few years, at last the future of our city is looking up with the governments proposed Hydrogen plans 'set in stone' and look forward to being part of that process in making Whyalla a bigger and better place to live .I have no vested business interest nor any pollical affiliations, so my only aim is to assist in Whyalla's long-term development and future. I believe I have shown during my previous term on council, that I have been fair, honest and a team player. I have put Whyalla first in any and all decisions in the past and will continue to do so if re-elected. Like you, I am looking forward to an interesting and prosperous future for the city and would love to remain involved.
Zia has served as a Councillor in Whyalla for the past four years. She is a representative of the Whyalla Health Advisory Council, and a member of the Whyalla Disability Inclusive Reference Group. Zia has worked alongside the Whyalla Disability Inclusive Reference Group which has led to the development of play equipment for people of all abilities, a visual communication board at Wilson Park, and helped organise International Day of People with Disabilities events. Zia is also studying a Bachelor of Criminal Justice. Born with a neuromuscular condition called Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy 2i, Zia is passionate in the development of access around the city of Whyalla and the inclusion of people of all abilities. She believes in having equal access to play a meaningful part in your community.
If elected to the Council, I would represent with integrity, respect, and an open mind. I am committed to the community and wish to be the voice for those who feel they do not have one. I have been employed in various industries in Whyalla over the past 32 years and have also given several years of volunteering to organisations in Whyalla. As an individual that has been very successful in life, but also experienced homelessness, and poverty, and has been through the system, I am passionate and driven to represent the community on Whyalla Council, working towards sustainability, accountability, and inclusion for all Whyalla residents.
I am a committed husband of 12 years, dad and foster dad of 6 beautiful children. I offer my love and enthusiasm for Whyalla as we embrace a bright future. My wife was born and raised in Whyalla and we visited many times each year to see family and I haven't missed a Whyalla Show since 2010! I am grateful to call Whyalla home since moving from Adelaide in 2017. I opened a business on the main street in 2018 with a focus on community and personal wellness and began the Wetlands walking group to help the community connect and keep fit. I have volunteered for Triple Y, kindy council for 5 years and provided free wellness workshops to the community. This year I created and organised The Wellness Weekend with the help of some amazing community members. If elected my focus will be to reflect the community's needs to the council administration, ensure transparency of decision making and community consultation and keep rates low. I am excited to be part of positive and future focused outcomes.
Resident of Whyalla since 1960, 4 generations of our family live in Whyalla. I have demonstrated that I am not afraid to ask the difficult questions in meetings. 25 years experience as a CEO in local government, 10 years operating my own business and 5 years as a Financial Counsellor helping those in hardship have given me the tools to be an effective Councillor. The hydrogen projects will create a new era for Whyalla, we need to ensure that we have jobs for residents, appropriate training and housing including affordable. Council will need strong leadership to maximise the opportunities that will arise. I have served on Regional Development Boards (Life Member 17years service). As a volunteer I have Chaired various committees and Boards including Aged Care, tertiary education and Triple Y. I have served on school councils and sporting clubs and associations. Projects that I played major role in include wetlands, library, rec centre, airport, lighthouse & cottages and many more.
I'm a third 'gen' resident, and home owner. I've been a volunteer of Salvation Army, St John Ambulance, and a founding member lobbying community radio in Whyalla. I've worked at the steel works, experiencing life as a steel worker. My vocational history; Full time Ambulance Officer, Nurse, & Coordinator, Health and Safety Services Division, Victoria Police. I've worked (interstate) for the A.S.U., representing council staff. I support volunteering & seen the positives of this in Whyalla. Aims for Whyalla; Supporting Neighbourhood Watch & crime prevention, securing mental health services/professionals, traffic control, By-Law enforcement, & residential speed zones. I back efforts to refurbish local museums/parks. Memberships; Australasian Institute of Emergency Services, the Australian & New Zealand Mental Health Association, SA Ambulance Retired Officers Association Inc, & Whyalla Community Brass (band Music Director). I'd be honoured to be on council representing citizens of Whyalla.
If elected I will act with respect and integrity to ensure that best practices are used to allow Council to make sound decisions that not only enhance the city of Whyalla but allow it to thrive, grow and also importantly reflect the wants and needs of our community. Whyalla needs to attract new industries and also support our growing tourism reputation, which will encourage new people and their families to come and live in our great city. I currently hold a senior position with a national waste management company and have done so for the last 16 years. I am married with 2 children and have lived here in Whyalla for more than 50 years. I have a lifetime involvement with the West Whyalla Football club and presently coach the current Under 15 team. I'm also a tribunal commissioner on the WFL and vice present of Whyalla business and tourism.
I was born and raised in Whyalla completing my education and working the past 19 years within the public sector supporting and advocating for children and families. I have been actively involved in several local sporting clubs fulfilling administration and coaching roles, I am also a volunteer with Lifeline. I am passionate about having a supportive and safe community to live and grow up in, one that provides opportunity and is inclusive. I would like to see investment into our sporting facilities to encourage participation and attract more sporting and entertainment events. I am keen to contribute to the continued growth and potential of our city, one that secures employment opportunities for now and into the future. I also believe it is crucial to support local businesses and promote tourism. I will offer fresh ideas, a modern perspective and encourage community consultation.
I am not a politician; Just a passionate member of the Whyalla community who wants to play an active role in shaping our future. I have called Whyalla home for most of my life and have witnessed Whyalla's ups and downs. I love our community's resilience through change! I am a firm believer in giving back to our community and have been an active volunteer for local organisations, such as Triple Y, Whyalla Players, and the Whyalla Show. Previously I worked for the City of Whyalla in events and tourism and now run my own business, with a focus on marketing. If elected, my primary focus areas will be; to include the community in decisions regarding our City's future, create tourism opportunities, support community-focused events, ensure all areas of Whyalla are beautified and maintained and create opportunities for our youth to have a future in Whyalla and all whilst keeping downward pressure on rates.
As a resident of Whyalla, I have a passion for the future of our city. I came to Whyalla in 1991 with my husband and two sons. Whyalla has been good to our family; both our sons are successful in what they do and we have five beautiful grandchildren who all live in Whyalla. My background is in health, initially, I was an enrolled nurse. When we came to Whyalla I studied Management & Leadership and Learning & Assessment. I have worked in the community, aged care, and disability services, I have also worked in retail and education. I have been a volunteer all my adult life, I am a member of the Rotary Club of Whyalla, and a Past District Governor. I am an executive member of Enterprising Women; was the inaugural Secretary for the Whyalla Suicide Prevention Network and I am currently the Secretary of Whyalla Business and Tourism. Having a vested interest in our city I look forward to seeing it go forward and thrive. If elected I will work collaboratively with the community and council.
My connection to and love for Whyalla is vast, with a local heritage stretching before and beyond my generation. Serving on several local committees, I aspire to further contribute to our community's progression believing that an effective, capable, and passionate council is paramount in driving a successful Whyalla into the future. With over 35 years of experience in the Banking and Finance sector, a Diploma in Information Technology and a Master's Degree in Business, I am resolute in my ability and commitment to working with like-minded community members to create a city continuously reaching its full potential. I believe my experience in administrative, operational, technical, and project management roles would be of great value. I would endeavour to implement these skills to strengthen the council's performance in governance, financial, administrative and operational accountability, animal management, health, lifestyle, and community.
Whyalla has been my home for 42 years since arriving from the UK. I attended school, worked and raised my 5 children here. I am a business owner with a keen interest in Whyalla's economic development and future. As a grandparent of 10 I have a vested and real interest in the youth of Whyalla and have worked in childcare and education for over 25 years. I am passionate about the vulnerable people in our community, our children, our older residents and our small businesses. I am keen to hear from, be a voice for and represent our community members.
A rural health researcher, with an interest in mental health and attracting health professionals to regional areas, Sandra has worked at the University of South Australia for 15 years. I helped establish the Foundation Studies program at the Whyalla campus that provides an alternative pathway into university. In 2016, I was the South Australian Educator of the Year. Originally from North Queensland, I have lived in Whyalla for 25 years and raised my family here. I am a volunteer and board member at Triple Y, Whyallas community radio station. In 2020 I won the South Australian Community Broadcasting Association award for Volunteer of the Year. There are many opportunities for Whyalla that we can capitalise on, and the key is in diversification. I am passionate about creating sustainable spaces for the Whyalla community and I look forward to the opportunity to represent interests of the Whyalla community.
I have been an educator in Whyalla for over 30 years and an extremely active volunteer. I am currently the President of the Whyalla Show society (10 years) and I sit on a variety of community committee's including the Whyalla NAIDOC committee and Whyalla Aboriginal Women's group. As well as the Whyalla Show I also work as a team to run Carols in the park, UneARTh festival, School holiday programs and NAIDOC week. I have 2 amazing daughters who have grown up and thrived in Whyalla. I am also very committed to providing our Youth with opportunities to succeed in life and making sure our residents have a voice to get their needs met. I feel that I have the passion and skills to be able to support our community in making decisions for a brighter future. I really enjoy connecting with our community and am really positive about our cities future growth and expanding services for residents. I would be honoured to be given the opportunity to continue to be an advocate for this beautiful City.
At a recent jobs and skills round table, I introduced myself as an unemployed whistleblower. As a long term resident of Whyalla with years of experience living close to, and below, the poverty line, I am asking the community of Whyalla to vote for me to become a voice for those of us that struggle to make ends meet. If I am trusted with the opportunity to represent you, I will diligently seek to advance the prosperity of our community while working toward improving the living standards of our communities most vulnerable. I don't normally seek praise, so I doubt many would know of my efforts to prevent our state accepting the high level radioactive waste dump, or my advocacy for the renewable energy powered hydrogen electrolizer to be built at Port Bonython. If I am elected, I will be an active and approachable team member of the council, who will happily explain any decisions I make, and when appropriate, I will not shy away from speaking the truth to power on your behalf.
Over 47 years I have seen the ups and downs that Whyalla has been through. We have exciting times ahead, but to capitalise on the opportunities for Whyalla we need to have leadership that has a shared vision and clear understanding of what it will take to see our community thrive and become a modern city. I believe I have the experience to build and deliver on that vision for Whyalla. I have previously served on Council for 2 terms where I was able to contribute to the strategic planning for our City. I have been involved in various community groups including the Whyalla Players, junior football, and the Friends of Whyalla Conservation Park. I am passionate about protecting our unique environment and support action on climate change. I believe that we need to work hard to diversify our economy in Whyalla, but not at the expense of the environment. I support action to make our city more liveable and appealing by improving visual amenity and encouraging a vibrant hospitality scene.
I grew up and completed my secondary school education in Whyalla and completed a boilermaker apprenticeship at B.H.P. steelworks. I worked as a boilermaker for about 20 years. I also played soccer in the local league and have played music in many Whyalla bands. I left Whyalla for 15 years, then I returned and completed a Bachelor of social work at the University of South Australia Whyalla campus. I have worked as a social worker in Whyalla in various roles for 20 years and I am very passionate about social justice, community development and equality for everyone. I have served on many sporting and music committee's over the years. I love living in Whyalla and I am very interested in the city's development and management. I am keen to serve the town as a Whyalla councillor to ensure that all development and city business is fair, positive and equitable for everyone in the community. My partner and myself are long term residents of Whyalla and are very passionate about our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.