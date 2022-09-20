Central Whyalla is crowing after winning its third premiership in a row, this time against arch-rival Weeroona Bay at Bennett Oval on Saturday.
It was even sweeter for the club's AusKick promoter Nikita Sims who watched several of her former young players from yesteryear graduate to flag success.
The Roosters 8-8 (56); the Tigers 2-12 (24).
Centrals won the flag the hard way - having been defeated in the qualifying final by Weeroona Bay, they had to win last week against Roopena for the right to challenge again in the decider.
Their younger brigade led the way.
About 18 of the 21-member team had risen through the ranks from the juniors to take their place in the all-conquering league team.
And the team included three sets of brothers - Kyle and Brendan Jackson, Sam and Jesse Marshall and Matt and Brayden Woolford.
There were about the same number of brothers in the seconds team, but they lost their Grand Final.
The first half of the league Grand Final was an arm-wrestle.;
It was windy with play mostly on the wing opposite the grandstand and skills were affected.
There were only seven points in the Roosters' favour at half-time - enter the club's hero and captain Sam Ellis who had been just about written off with injury.
The dashing centre-half-back had his ankle in an ice-bucket during the break, but busted through the pain to play an inspirational role in the win.
He was a sight to behold, limping as he ran, but remaining competitive.
Central kicked four goals in the third quarter with Weeroona Bay only just able to get on the scoreboard with 1-4 for the term.
Centreman Marko Tansell, dubbed by some as the best player in the league, was best-on-ground with a fair, but tough performance.
The Tigers' fought back through Steve Jackson, who was their best for four quarters, "Bluey" Baker and Aaron Rogers.
But the Central home-grown talent was too strong - typified by the leadership of coach Mark Turner who rose from the club's mini-league through every grade to his triumphant role.
Best for the Roosters were Marko Tansell, Macorhin Rosalia, Jackson Taylor, Sam Marshall and Kade Gale-Jones who kicked three goals.
Best for the Tigers were Michael Baker, Steven Jackson, Dylan Mckerlie, Brandon Delgiacco and Dylan Harris.
In the seconds, Central, which had been top during the season, had a fight on their hands against North Whyalla.
It was all the Roosters' way in the first half, but they had to fight for possession in the second half and suffered from some wayward kicking for goal in the breeze.
After being 21 points behind at half-time, the Magpies won by seven points.
North Whyalla 9-3 (57); Central Whyalla 7-8 (50)
Best for the Magpies were Daniel Adamson, Cody Smith, Chad Clothier, Sam Tilbrook and Steven Mills.
Best for the Roosters were Frederick Ward, Daniel Sims, Adrian Huish, Johnny Gomez and David Schooling. Scott Collison kicked three goals.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.