'Kid from the country': Whyalla track cycling star returns to where it all began

Whyalla's latest track cycling star has visited his former velodrome to support a new generation of cyclists.
Dylan Stanton won gold in the Under 19 Team Sprint at 2022 UCI Junior Track World Championships in Tel Aviv, Israel, last month.
Stanton and his teammates Maxwell Liebeknecht and Ryan Elliot produced their best performance of the day in the final, securing victory over a formidable German team by more than half a second. They set a new national under 19s record in the process, completing the event in 44.538 seconds.
Dylan took up track cycling at the Whyalla Cycling Club at age 8. The club nurtured his talent until he was 17, when he secured a place at the South Australian Sports Institute and moved to Adelaide in 2021 to continue his training.
"I grew as a cyclist in Whyalla. It's where I learned everything until I moved," Stanton said.
He said the Whyalla Cycling Club were "so supportive of me, and helped me get to where I am now."
Whyalla Cycling Club Head Coach Keith Gibbons oversaw Stanton's training throughout his time at the club.
Stanton said it was he was thrilled to represent his country and expand his horizons overseas.
"It was great to race against people my age from around the world and see where I'm at against the world."
When his team won gold the outpouring of well wishes from the Whyalla cycling community was immediate.
"I had all the support messages coming through congratulating me. It made me feel great. It was a dream come true to win a world championship," Stanton said.
"To be a kid from the country, it shows other country kids can do it as well."
Stanton said dreaming big, being dedicated and working hard were all important for the next generation coming through the sport.
It was a message he passed on to juniors at the Whyalla Cycling Club when he visited Monday, September 20 to share his experiences at the world championships. He also led them in a blast around the track that brought him so much success.
When asked what was next Stanton said "back into training again. Just trying to get bigger and stronger now that I'm up against the elite men such as Leigh Hoffman."
"Still got a few years to go to get to their level."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.