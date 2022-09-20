Whyalla News

Whyalla, Kimba and Cleve schools unite for Festival of Music

By Tristan Tobin
Updated September 20 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:49am
School children from Whyalla, Kimba and Cleve will gather tonight and tomorrow for a combined choir performance.

