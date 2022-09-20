School children from Whyalla, Kimba and Cleve will gather tonight and tomorrow for a combined choir performance.
The 160-strong Whyalla Combined Primary Schools Choir is performing on 20 and 21 September at 7pm at the Middleback Theatre, alongside guest vocalists and a guest band.
Nine songs will be performed each night, including hits from Billy Joel, the White Stripes and Bruno Mars.
The event forms part of the South Australian Primary Schools' Music Festival, which has been running since 1981. Whyalla has been holding combined school choir performances for over 20 years.
Schools participating this year include:
Tickets for the September 21 performance are still available.
"I want to say thank you so much to all the parents and families that have supported their kids through the year in terms of rehearsals," said Nikki Bulaya, Regional Choir Coordinator at Long Street Primary School.
"And it's a definite special thanks to the schools that have come from other regions to be able to join us."
