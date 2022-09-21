Discover what's on in Whyalla, districts

COUNTRY MARKET
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; stalls and shops, mini golf, model railway, coffee. Stall bookings phone Kitty 0481 233 983.
WATER FUN
Aquatic Programs Expo
Sunday, September 25, 10am-12pm, Whyalla Recreation Centre, 5 Racecourse Road, Whyalla Norrie; get inspired inspired by educators within the aquatics industry, showcasing their programs, answering questions and inspiring people young and old!
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo Fun
Monday, September 26 (every Monday night), Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start; free tea and coffee, canteen facilities, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League.
COLOURING FUN
Colour, Coffee & Chat
Monday, September 26, Haven at Centacare, 28 Head St, Whyalla, 11am-1pm; safe space for women to make friends, have a chat, phone 8645 8233.
WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Tuesday, September 27, 27 Field St, Whyalla Playford, each Tuesday for over 55's, bingo starts 10.15am, then lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, for information 0429 049 676.
LET'S GO LEGO
Library hosts kids
Thursday September 29, 4pm-5pm; Lego play to learn STEM and build confidence for kids 5-11 Whyalla Library. Book through Eventbrite.
SCOUTING SUCCESS
Whyalla Scout Group Barbecue
Saturday, October 1, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; enjoy some great barbecue and help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup
POP VERSUS GOTH
80s night at the RSL
Saturday, October 15, Whyalla RSL, 77 Essington Lewis Ave, 8pm-11.30pm; Pick a side from the 80s, pop versus goth, silent auction raising money for Tanderra Craft Markets. Book through Eventbrite.
SPRING INTO ART
Whyalla Art Group Spring Exhibition
Friday October 21, 5 Darling Terrace, 6.30pm-8.30pm, opening night of vibrant Spring Exhibition, runs until November 19.
