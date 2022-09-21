Whyalla News

Bowls clubs travel to Whyalla to compete in Annual Ladies Tournament

Updated September 21 2022 - 3:29am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whyalla Golf Bowling Club invited players from surrounding areas including the Eyre Peninsula to come along and compete in an Ladies Annual Tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.