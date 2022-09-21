Whyalla Golf Bowling Club invited players from surrounding areas including the Eyre Peninsula to come along and compete in an Ladies Annual Tournament.
Clubs from Quorn, ETSA, Port Augusta, Melrose. Laura, Ceduna, Cowell, Whyalla, Wirrabara, Jamestown. Tumby Bay, Streaky Bay, Kirton Point, Port Neill and Port Lincoln were welcomed by Event Manager Gai Travers for the tournament.
Fine weather was the order of the day and the bowlers were happy to meet all the other bowlers for the first major event of the season..
Port Lincoln bowlers were on form claiming the first 3 places.
Winners 109 points., Beth Townsend. Gay Karger Doreen Blewit, June Osborne.
Runners 108 Points Raylene Broome, Suzanne Cave, Marg Hutton, Lily Perin.
Third place on a countback 86 Points Alma Howell Hazel Reynolds, Tiffany Kimber, Robin Wohling.
The event was sponsored by the Whyalla Golf Bowling Club.
