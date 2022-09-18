Tom Antonio has some unfinished business.
He served as a councillor and acting mayor with Whyalla City Council until about four years ago.
He stewarded the city through the Arrium steelworks administration and revival and became known for his motto: "Closure is not an option."
But just as there is no end to the steelworks, Mr Antonio is back in local politics, yearning for the mayor's job at the council elections this year.
He is up against Deputy Mayor Phill Stone who has also nominated for mayor after the retirement of former mayor Clare McLaughlin.
Mr Antonio, a successful owner of electrical stores around Spencer Gulf, is proud of a letter of commendation for him that was written by former Arrium administrator Mark Mentha.
The letter says: "You stepped into the breach at a tumultuous time ... you understood the relationship of Whyalla with Arrium and stood by a simple creed - 'closure is not an option' - and you never strayed from this message privately or publicly.
"You ... kept the issue at the forefront of public policy and media ... we will be forever grateful."
Mr Antonio, while on council, moved to complete a new, iconic jetty based on a design to be chosen by residents. As a result, the foreshore's unique, circular structure was built.
He moved for brass plaques to be put on every Norfolk Pine in Essington Lewis Avenue to honour the fallen of World War II.
And he revitalised the Ada Ryan Gardens and took action to plant Irrorora Flame Trees along Nicholson Avenue.
"I want to run for office because I believe in the city," he said.
"It should be a much greater city and a more live-able city where we should have a modern leisure centre
"My vision is for a water park to be created at the foreshore, similar to the one at Cowell.
"I know what it takes to build a state-of-the-art foreshore without spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on consultants.
"It the Cowell two-and-a-half years to provide it. I want to replicate that. We need the water park at the foreshore with more shelter and barbecues."
Mr Antonio was active in state politics, having stood for SA-Best for the seat of Giles at the state election earlier this year, but is now keen to lead the city.
Once again, he has a simple statement regarding his candidacy: "I want the citizens of Whyalla to live in a live-able city, better for less."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.