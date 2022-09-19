Whyalla News

Whyalla council seeks community input on its aging buildings

By Tristan Tobin
September 19 2022 - 1:00am
Whyalla council will ask for community opinions about what to do with its old buildings. Picture by Shutterstock.

Whyalla council will seek community opinions on what to do with council-owned buildings that are run-down or reaching the end of their useful life.

