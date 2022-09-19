Whyalla council will seek community opinions on what to do with council-owned buildings that are run-down or reaching the end of their useful life.
Council owns close to 50 buildings. Some are disused or heavily vandalised and repairing them would come at a cost to Whyalla ratepayers.
The community will be consulted about which buildings should be retained and how they might be used in future, said Justin Commons, Whyalla City Council CEO.
"It is important we reduce and rationalise our ownership to enable us to focus our limited resources on providing the best possible public value for the community from Council-provided community facilities."
Some examples of assets already identified include selling the former economic development building; demolishing the Civic Park depot; and demolishing several public toilet facilities that are beyond repair and now the target of ongoing vandalism, such as Wileman Street and Appleyard Reserve.
"In some cases, a very small number of local residents use or benefit from a community facility, while in other cases, some buildings are largely used only for storage purposes. It is appropriate for council to look at either selling or demolishing these buildings that no longer provide good public value to help maximise community benefit.
"However, we will consult with the community - as well as relevant groups - before making any decisions."
Whyalla's Civic Building is among those needing repairs or demolition, after structural issues were identified in the last 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.