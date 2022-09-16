The Whyalla Civic Building that houses council will need to be demolished or renovated in the next two years the council has said.
Whyalla City Council said it would temporarily relocate its headquarters to the former Edward John Eyre High School site by early 2023 to make it easier for consultants to assess whether the Civic Building should be renovated or demolished and replaced.
Consultants would also assess a third option; whether council should relocate its headquarters permanently to a different location.
The council said immediate safety concerns were not part of its decision to temporarily relocate to the former Edward John Eyre High School.
In the last twelve months council had become aware the Civic Building required structural work to be made viable medium-term. The discovery was made after routine repairs unexpectedly found significant issues.
A statement from council said it would cost $500,000 to make the building usable for a two-year period, and up to almost $5 million for a 10-year period. These amounts would not include any additional spending to make sure the building met other compliance, environmental and accessibility requirements.
"It is fair to say that we have been applying band aids to this building for many years, but this is no longer cost-effective, so a decision needs to be made promptly on its future," said Justin Commons, CEO of Whyalla City Council.
The council said any final decision would be made by new council membership after the November elections. It also said it would engage urban planning and engineering consultants to help a new council membership decide whether a rebuild, renovation or relocation would deliver the best financial and community value.
"We will need to consider several alternatives, including demolishing and rebuilding in the current location, or finding an alternative site for our new long-term base, for example the former Edward John Eyre High school," said Mr Commons.
"These reviews will look at the financial and social implications to help determine the best outcome for the community and ratepayers. Once we have more information, we will present the options to the community for their feedback via extensive engagement."
The last major upgrade to the Civic Building was in 2006 and centred on a refresh to the building's facade and reception area.
Council said the temporary move to former Edward John Eyre High School was not expected to involve major renovation or refit work to the site, with most desks and other required office equipment to be transported from the Civic Building. It also said the school site had more than enough room for all office staff currently working at the Civic Building.
Mr Commons said the interim site would also help make council more accessible to the central and west of the city.
