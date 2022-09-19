Whyalla News

Whyalla gets SA's first solar-powered cryptocurrency mine

TT
By Tristan Tobin
September 19 2022 - 12:15am
Whyalla is now home to South Australia's first solar-powered Bitcoin mine. A statement from the State Government said the mine would employ over 30 people, including electricians and engineers, once it became fully operational.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

