Whyalla gets SA's first solar-powered cryptocurrency mine

Whyalla is now home to South Australia's first solar-powered Bitcoin mine. A statement from the State Government said the mine would employ over 30 people, including electricians and engineers, once it became fully operational.
The mine is a large bank of computers which process and secure Bitcoin transactions using clean energy from the sun.
Owners of Bitcoin mines get paid commission for processing transactions but the computers consume large amounts of energy when performing the elaborate calculations required. To reduce power bills and maximise profits, many of the world's largest bitcoin mines are based in countries with vast amounts of inexpensive renewable energy, such as China and Iceland where hydroelectric and geothermal power are available.
South Australia currently enjoys an abundance of inexpensive solar and wind energy.
The 5-megawatt facility, operated by Melbourne company Lumos Digital Mining, represents hundreds of millions of dollars of investment into the region over the next five years, said a statement from Nick Champion, South Australian Minister for Trade and Investment.
"The digital mining centre will employ over 30 people when fully operational, including electricians, engineers, IT and network infrastructure, data centre operators and onsite technicians," said a statement from Mr Champion's office.
Lumos Digital plans to launch a second 10-megawatt mining facility in Whyalla later this year.
"There is a rapid growth in demand for digital mining in Europe and the USA. We came to South Australia because it has traditionally been a strong adopter of new technologies and digital innovation and the state is rich in renewable energy generation," said Dong Wang, Lumos Digital Mining CEO.
Clare McLaughlin, Whyalla City Council Mayor said the Bitcoin mining centre offered "yet another career opportunity for our local students to explore."
"... private sector investment is helping create and strengthen a sustainable and healthy local economy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.