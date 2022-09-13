Whyalla News

Once-in-a-lifetime royal event attended by Mayor Clare McLaughlin outside Parliament House

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
September 13 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mayor Clare McLaughlin was among about 2000 who listened to the Proclamation of King Charles III in Adelaide on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.