Mayor Clare McLaughlin was among about 2000 who listened to the Proclamation of King Charles III in Adelaide on Sunday.
Sitting with Port Pirie Mayor Leon Stephens, she watched an amazing ceremony.
The Police Greys arrived first followed by the Police Band, then Governor Frances Adamson and Premier Peter Malinauskas who was escorting her.
About 200 to 300 guests were assembled with the crowd in closed-off North Terrace outside Parliament House.
Members of the Kaurna community offered a Welcome to Country.
One of the members remarked that King Charles' mother, the Queen, knew "where we live" and if the new monarch failed to visit them, they would go to him.
The crowd stretched from the sealed intersection of North Terrace and King William Street to the casino in the old railway station.
The Proclamation happened simultaneously around Australia with the historic citation being read in Adelaide by Governor Adamson.
Ms McLaughlin said it was an historic event and it was "great to see everyone come together to reflect, mourn and celebrate the wonderful life of Queen Elizabeth II and to see such a momentous occasion in the Proclamation of King Charles III".
"All political backgrounds, religious beliefs and our diverse communities stood together in reverence for Her Majesty," she said.
The last time something like this happened was 70 years ago when the late monarch began her reign.
In the wake of the Commonwealth's loss, an amusing tale of secret signals came to the fore.
It was revealed that the Queen would move her handbag from one arm to the other to alert her minders that she needed to close down a particular conversation with a guest.
Or she would twiddle her wedding ring if the removal of the audience was urgent.
Many have heard the story about the two American hikers who encountered her in Scotland without knowing her identity.
The details bring out a fuller picture of who she was - an adored and good-natured senior citizen with a big part of the world at her feet.
