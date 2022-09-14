Spencer Gulf aquaculture giant Clean Seas will fallow, or 'rest', its Fitzgerald Bay kingfish farming site from the end of 2022, but said it plans to return.
Around 20 people are employed at the site, with half based locally in Whyalla and the rest flying in from Port Lincoln and other locations. A further 10 jobs at the site are currently unfilled.
The company said it would tow its Fitzgerald Bay kingfish pens south for harvest in Port Lincoln between now and December as previously planned, and rest its site near Whyalla beyond that date. The current pens had been at the Whyalla site for about 12 months.
Whyalla locals employed to work the pens would be offered alternative jobs with Clean Seas at Arno Bay or Port Lincoln once the fish were towed.
Fitzgerald Bay is one of three locations in the Spencer Gulf where Clean Seas produces yellowtail kingfish, alongside Arno Bay and Port Lincoln. The South Australian company is the largest producer of the fish outside of Japan.
In a statement to the ASX Clean Seas said an expanding global markets for yellowtail kingfish drove a 37 per cent increase in company profits in the 2021-22 financial year.
Clean Seas CEO Robert Gratton said fallowing one of its three kingfish sites was a normal part of current operations, where the company had over 10,000 tons of productive capacity but expected to harvest only 4,000 tons this year.
"At any point in time any one of those sites is basically dormant and part of our rotation... and how we manage the environmental footprint," he said.
"We're moving the Fitzgerald Bay pens down to Lincoln for harvest, but we're not walking away from that farm. We see a future where we'll farm three out of three sites every year rather than two out of three sites."
Mr Gratton said Clean Seas was exploring ways to expand shoreside infrastructure at Fitzgerald Bay to better support its kingfish operations and was "working through planning approvals" for the site.
"We're not walking away from Fitzgerald Bay, certainly not giving up the licenses. I guess [this] is sort of a step as we build capability there."
Mr Gratton said building Whyalla's aquaculture skill base was also part of Clean Seas plans expand operations at Fitzgerald Bay.
