Clean Seas to fallow Fitzgerald Bay kingfish site, but plans return

By Tristan Tobin
Updated September 14 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:55am
A yellowtail kingfish swims in a Clean Seas pen. Picture supplied.

Spencer Gulf aquaculture giant Clean Seas will fallow, or 'rest', its Fitzgerald Bay kingfish farming site from the end of 2022, but said it plans to return.

