Clayton Mesecke knows no other way to play football than to be at the bottom of the packs to farm out a kick or handball.
Whyalla's best-and-fairest Jim Hewitson Medallist says his small stature is best suited to that style of football.
The Roopena star centreman-ruckrover has a big heart and the coaches let him run loose.
"I am not very quick. I am not very tall. It is the sort of game style that I play. I would like to play more outside, but I am not fit for it," he said.
"I like to follow the ball around."
Mesecke, 23, arrived in Whyalla this year with his best friend Finn Penn who also plays for the Roos. They are both paramedics.
There was a rush by clubs to sign Mesecke, but he was landed for the Roos by assistant coach Nathan Head.
"It has been a fun year. I enjoyed it. I was humbled to receive the medal. I was not expecting it and thought Marko Tansell or Steve Jackson would win it," he said.
Central Whyalla's Tansell and Weeroona Bay's Jackson were joint runners-up for the trophy.
Mesecke thanked his coach Waylon Nielson for giving him the freedom to "play how I want to play".
He praised his family and his housemates for their support.
Mesecke was in the losing Roopena team against Central in the preliminary final at Bennett Oval on Saturday.
The Roosters 11-14 (80); the Roos 8-8 (55).
It was a game of two halves. At quarter-time, the teams were pretty much tied up and the ball had been going like a yo-yo from goal to goal.
At the long break, there was not much difference in scores, but in the third quarter the Roos hit their straps to go about 15 points up.
But the fast-finishing, finals-hardened Central kicked four goals in the last seven minutes of the match to win their way into the Grand Final at Bennett Oval on Saturday.
Roopena assistant coach Nathan Head said his club had risen from bottom on the ladder last season to finish third and this was "special" for their young team who are only going to develop more.
Roos ruckrover D.J. Smith kicked the first two goals of the match, but was hurt and left the ground.
Sixteen-year-old Jackson Grindell was in unbelievable form for Roopena and Mesecke was handy around the packs. Ruckman Kane Grund was in top form.
But Centrals were too good across the board, led by Marko Tansell in the midfield and Nick Dejonge who was too big and strong for his opponents up forward.
Best for the Roosters were Jesse Marshall, Clifford Pickhaver-Tupe, Mitchell Schwerdt, James Rigley, Macorhin Rosalia and Tansell, Kade Gale-Jones kicked four goals.
Best for the Roos were Grund, Finn Penn, Ryan Grimmond, Grindell and Jordan May.
Central will play Weeroona Bay in the Grand Final on Saturday with the Tigers still hurting from last year's loss in the big one.
The teams fought it out in an epic decider in 2021, but the Roosters stormed home in a flurry of goals in the last quarter in trademark style.
Get set for a thriller.
