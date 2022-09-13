Whyalla News

Council urges Whyalla to nominate its unsung best for Australia Day

By Tristan Tobin
Updated September 13 2022 - 3:30am, first published 2:47am
Council is seeking nominations for 2023 Australia Day Citizen Of The Year Awards. Winners would follow the Whyalla Australia Day Citizens of the Year for 2021 (pictured). Photo: supplied.

Whyalla locals are being asked to nominate outstanding but unsung community members for Australia Day Awards.

