Whyalla locals are being asked to nominate outstanding but unsung community members for Australia Day Awards.
Whyalla City Council is encouraging the community to look around for people who strive to make Whyalla a better place "for the love of it and not the recognition," and nominate them 2023 Australia Day Citizen Of The Year Award.
Awards are issued to recognise individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the community, not only throughout 2022, but across a number of years.
"The Australia Day Citizen Of The Year Awards are special, because we get to publicly recognise and thank the people who give so much to our community," Whyalla City Council Mayor McLaughlin said.
"These people, who so thoroughly deserve these awards, generally aren't the sort of people that seek recognition, so it's vitally important that others in the community take the time to put their names forward and nominate them."
Nomination forms are available from Council's website, Civic Building on Darling Terrace, and the Whyalla Public Library. Forms are to be completed and returned to the Civic Building.
Nominations close at 5pm on Wednesday, 30 November 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.