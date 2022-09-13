Discover what's on in Whyalla, districts

SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo Fun
Monday, September 19 (every Monday night), Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start; free tea and coffee, canteen facilities, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League.
WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Tuesday, September 20, 27 Field St, Whyalla Playford, each Tuesday for over 55's, bingo starts 10.15am, then lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, for information 0429 049 676.
SUM OF SUCCESS
Library hosts kids
Wednesday, September 21, every Wednesday in school term 4pm-5pm; STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) at the Whyalla Library for 12 to 16 year olds. Book through Eventbrite.
BARBECUE DELIGHT
Lions Club fundraiser
Saturday, September 17, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise when you drop in for sausages and burgers.
COUNTRY MARKET
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; variety of stalls and shops with a wide range of products. Stall bookings phone Kitty 0481 233 983 or via Facebook page.
WATER FUN
Aquatic Programs Expo
Sunday, September 25, 10am-12pm, Whyalla Recreation Centre, 5 Racecourse Road, Whyalla Norrie; get inspired inspired by educators within the aquatics industry, showcasing their programs, answering questions and inspiring people young and old!
COLOURING FUN
Colour, Coffee & Chat
Monday, September 26, Haven at Centacare, 28 Head St, Whyalla, 11am-1pm; safe space for women to make friends, have a chat, phone 8645 8233.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
