Weeroona Bay Tigers are out for retribution in this weekend's A Grade WFL grand final against Central Whyalla, hoping to claim 2022 as the Year of the Tiger.
The stars have aligned to give the Tigers another chance to claim victory with coaches Jarrod Starkey and Michael 'Bluey' Baker saying this year the team are better placed to take on the Central in a game that will be psychological.
We're coming into it with a view of treating it like a normal game."- Michael 'Bluey' Baker
"We think it will be a really good contest; last year it came down to the final 10 minutes and we just didn't have it," Starkey said.
"I think it got to the boys; all the pressure."
It will be the second year in a row Weeroona Bay and Central have met in the grand final with Central claiming the win in 2021.
With Central also looking to make 2022 a three-peat and continuing its dominance in the league, the Weeroona Bay coaches are aware that the right mindset will be key for the Tigers.
"We're coming into it with a view of treating it like a normal game," Bluey said.
"We want to have a focus on playing a solid four quarters of football. If we can walk away doing that, then whoever wins is clearly the better team."
Both coaches say the maturity within the team has grown this season with the team solidly focused on good ball control, balance, and composure.
Meanwhile, Central coach Mark Turner said until the final siren is sounded at the end of the match, he is mindful it could be any team's victory.
"We hope that we're as well prepared as we can be," Turner said. "Both teams showcase a good spread of players. I have a lot of trust in our players that they will play a solid match."
A win by the Tigers will not only give the team the chance to knock out Central from its winning streak, but it could be the first flag the club has seen in 26 years. A win for Central will see the flag go to them for the third year in a row, marking Turner's third time leading Central into the grand final in his four years as senior coach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.