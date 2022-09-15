Whyalla News

Weeroona Bay Tigers set to pounce on grand final against Central

September 15 2022 - 12:00am
The Tigers are looking to turn the tides in this year's grand final match against Central. Picture by Don Van Weezep.

Weeroona Bay Tigers are out for retribution in this weekend's A Grade WFL grand final against Central Whyalla, hoping to claim 2022 as the Year of the Tiger.

